Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Reports Innovative Rtnova Platform Research, Exemplifies Pivotal Role Of Research



“Research on the treatment of cancer is fundamental to improving outcomes for all patients affected by the disease,” reports the National Cancer Institute.

CLDI is reporting preclinical results for its systemic RTNova platform, which has successfully delivered transient gene therapy payloads to targeted tumors. “With this breakthrough, we can use our platform to develop multiple assets for various indications,” says CEO.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Cancer remains one of the most formidable health challenges worldwide, necessitating relentless research to uncover effective treatments. Continuous scientific inquiry has led to groundbreaking therapies, offering hope to millions. A recent development in this arena is Calidi Biotherapeutics' (NYSE American: CLDI) announcement of promising preclinical results for its systemic RTNova platform, highlighting the critical role of research in combating cancer.

The significance of research in cancer treatment cannot be overstated. Through dedicated efforts, scientists have deepened our understanding of cancer biology, leading to the development of targeted therapies that attack specific molecular abnormalities in cancer cells. This precision medicine approach...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CLDI are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN