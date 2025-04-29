Mild Weather Prevails As Khamasini Low Approaches

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) -- The Kingdom is experiencing mild weather conditions on Tuesday, with temperatures hovering around their seasonal averages, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Most regions are expected to see moderate temperatures, while warmer conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds will appear intermittently, accompanied by northwesterly moderate winds that may become active at times.The department reported that the Kingdom will be affected on Wednesday by a Khamasini low-pressure system, leading to a significant rise in temperatures. Readings are forecast to climb 8 to 10 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.Weather conditions will turn relatively hot across most areas, including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds are expected, and winds will initially be southeasterly moderate, shifting gradually by evening to strong southwesterly winds with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h. These winds are likely to raise dust, particularly in the western regions of the Kingdom.By Thursday, a marked drop in temperatures is anticipated, bringing them back to seasonal norms. The weather will be generally mild but dusty in the eastern and southeastern regions. The forecast also indicates the appearance of clouds at various altitudes and the possibility of light, scattered rain showers over the western parts of the Kingdom.In the afternoon, eastern and southeastern areas may experience isolated thunderstorms and occasional hail. Winds will be northwesterly moderate, becoming active at times.On Friday, temperatures are expected to remain mild across most areas and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will continue to appear at different altitudes over the north and center of the country, while southwesterly to westerly moderate winds may occasionally pick up.Today's temperatures are forecast to range between 25 C and 14 C in East Amman, and between 23 C and 12 C in West Amman. In the northern highlands, temperatures are expected to vary between 20 C and 11 C, while in the Sharah highlands they will range from 21 C to 10 C.The Badia regions will see temperatures between 28 C and 15 C, and the plains between 25 C and 14 C. In the Jordan Valley, the northern areas will record temperatures between 31 C and 17 C, and the southern areas between 33 C and 22 C.The Dead Sea will experience temperatures ranging from 32 C to 20 C, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see readings between 34 C and 21 C.