Interior Ministry Announces New Entry, Exit Procedures For Syrian Nationals

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) – The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Tariq Majali, announced Tuesday that the Ministry, in coordination with relevant authorities, has adopted new decisions regarding the entry and exit of Syrian nationals to and from the Kingdom.Majali said the decisions aim to strike a balance between security and economic considerations, support national economic interests, and enhance relations with the Syrian side.Under the new regulations, Syrian nationals serving as professors at Jordanian universities and Syrian students enrolled in Jordanian universities and community colleges will be allowed to enter the Kingdom without prior approval. This is contingent upon valid enrollment in accordance with approved standards, presentation of a valid student ID for the semester during which travel is sought, and the absence of any security restrictions. However, Syrian students currently residing in Syria who have been accepted to Jordanian institutions must still obtain prior approval to enter the country.Additionally, Syrian nationals holding commercial records regardless of the value of registered capital may travel between Syria and Jordan without prior approval, provided they possess valid Jordanian professional licenses and meet the necessary security requirements. This does not apply to Syrian citizens currently in Syria who have never previously entered Jordan but have been added to commercial records. In such cases, Jordanian commercial companies must secure prior entry approval. The existing regulations concerning investors who hold investment cards (A, B, or C) or commercial records with capital exceeding JD50,000 remain in effect.The Ministry also approved travel privileges for Syrian nationals who own real estate in Jordan land or buildings valued at over JD50,000 as assessed by the Department of Lands and Surveys, and their family members. These individuals may travel to and from Syria without prior approval, provided no security obstacles exist. This excludes Syrian residents in Syria holding property registration documents who have never entered Jordan; they must obtain prior approval.Furthermore, Majali stated that Syrian citizens receiving retirement pensions from the Social Security Corporation may also travel freely to and from the Kingdom, provided no security concerns prevent their entry or exit.