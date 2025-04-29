21 Sports Grounds Established In Farah In 2 Years

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): Around 21 sports grounds have been established in western Farah province over the past two years, enabling hundreds of youths to engage in sports activities daily, an official said on Tuesday.

Sports and Physical Training Director Abdul Hamid Hamid told Pajhwok Afghan News the new built facilities included 10 indoor futsal stadiums (gymnasiums) and 11 artificial turf football fields - all funded by private investors.

“Currently, 60 clubs are registered in the province, with 158 sports teams operating under various federations,” he said.

According to Hamid, the total number of athletes in the province stands at 6,384, participating in various sporting disciplines.

Local athletes expressed satisfaction with the new developments, saying the increased number of sports grounds has motivated them to train more frequently and organize regular competitions.

Mohammad Rahimi, an athlete, said:“In recent times, several sports grounds have been built in Farah, encouraging hundreds of young people like me to get involved in sports.”

Local investors who funded the construction of these facilities say they are happy with the outcomes. They believe their investments not only beautify the city and serve the youth but also provide a good source of income.

Qari Nematullah, a Farah city resident who owns a football field, said:“I have an artificial turf field in the Bagh Café area. I'm very happy - the ground is occupied for five to six hours every day.”

Similarly, Amir Mohammad, another sports field owner, said his ground remains busy from 7:00pm to midnight. He charges 500 afghanis per hour for usage.

Reports suggest that the construction of sports grounds has become a growing trend among local investors. However, athletes urge officials and developers to prioritize quality and standards over quantity.

Several more sports grounds are currently under construction in Farah and are expected to become operational soon.

