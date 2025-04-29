Officials Pledge Swift Action To Address Problems In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): The problems of residents in central Logar province concerning education, health, agriculture and roads would be addressed as soon as possible, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on Prime Minister's order, a special 10-member committee led by deputy governor has been appointed to resolve the problems of residents of remote districts. The committee visited Azra and Kharwar districts.

During this visit, Deputy Governor Maulvi Mohammad Anwar Dinparwar told media his visit to Azra and Kharwar districts was aimed to closely observe the people's problems and find appropriate solutions to them.

He said the residents of Azra and Kharwar districts are facing many problems in the areas of education, health, agriculture, and roads, which would be addressed soon.

According to him, Azra is a district located on a virtual border with neighboring Pakistan, and its residents are currently facing severe problems traveling to and from Pul-e-Alam city due to destruction of the road, which the relevant ministry must address.

On the other hand, Police Chief Mullah Noor Agha Noorani explained there are no security problems in Azra and Kharwar districts and there is strong coordination between security and civilian officials.

He assured the residents and tribal elders of these districts to share the problems of the highways and other problems with the IEA leaderhip to solve them.

Ahmad Ghani, a resident of Azra district, told Pajhwok no work has been done in the areas of education, health, agriculture, and reconstruction in Azra district in the past 20 years, and the IEA should pay special attention to the remote district.

Latifullah, a resident of Kharwar district, added the visits of government officials are beneficial to the district, because they should closely examine the problems of the people and, in addition to education, health, and agriculture, look at the poor condition of highways and find appropriate solutions.

hz/ma