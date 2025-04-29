ITF Group Is Honored As Regional Truckload Carrier Of The Year In Uber Freight’S 2024 Carrier Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ITF Group earns industry recognition due to success in addressing capacity and labor challenges, optimizing dock operations, and delivering efficient, reliable freight solutions for shippers

HAZELWOOD, Mo., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group has been honored as one of the Regional Truckload Carriers of the Year in Uber Freight's prestigious 2024 Carrier Awards, recognizing top-performing carriers across its vast logistics network.

Each year, Uber Freight honors standout carriers that demonstrate exceptional service, operational excellence, and commitment to innovation in the past year. The 2024 awards program recognized leaders across a wide range of categories, including long-haul and regional freight, sustainable fleets, first-year performers, and more.

“It's an honor to be recognized as one of the Regional Truckload Carriers of the Year by Uber Freight,” said Sam Burkhan, CEO of ITF Group.“This award is a testament to the hard work of our team, our shared commitment to reliability, and the strength of our partnership with Uber Freight. Together, we're driving the future of logistics.”

ITF Group earned recognition for its innovative approach to freight management and its relentless focus on driving success. By addressing challenges in capacity and labor, ITF empowers shippers to preload freight on their own schedule, streamline dock operations, and stay agile during disruptions. The result is seamless, efficient, and reliable freight movement that ensures operations run smoothly.

Award winners were evaluated across critical metrics, including customer service, operational efficiency, and digital engagement. Selections were based on comprehensive performance data such as loads and miles hauled, tender acceptance rates, check call compliance, and overall ease of doing business, among other key factors.

ITF Group has set the standard for reliability and efficiency in managing FL and LTL loads across North America. With a robust network of 1,800 company-owned trucks, 15,000 contracted carriers, and over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the-art warehousing space, ITF Group delivers tailored, scalable solutions to meet diverse client needs. By leveraging cutting-edge supply chain technology and a commitment to excellence, ITF Group ensures seamless operations and unmatched visibility for its partners, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in the logistics industry.

