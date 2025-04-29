Karisma Kapoor Reveals Her First Official Dance Partner Was Grandfather Raj Kapoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Bollywood beauty Karisma Kapoor revealed that her first official dance partner was none other than her grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Commemorating International Dance Day, Karisma posted a black and white picture of dancing with the showman. The photo shows a young Karisma in the middle of a ball dance move with her grandfather.

While the actress was dressed in a cute skirt and top, Raj Kapoor wore a simple pant and a shirt.

Sharing that this was her first official dance, the 'Shakti' actress wrote on her IG, "On the occasion of International Dance Day sharing my first official Dance...Couldn't have asked for a better dance partner."

It might be interesting to know that Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda's book "Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman" states that when Karisma was born, the entire Kapoor clan had reached the hospital to see the newborn, except Raj Kapoor.

It is said that he had put a condition before Karisma's birth that he would come to the hospital only if the baby's eyes were blue, and surprisingly Karisma's eyes were blue just like her grandfather's.

When Raj Kapoor learned about Karisma's eye color, he was filled with joy. According to the book, Karisma was extremely close to her grandfather growing up and also supported her dreams.

On the work front, Karisma will next be seen in the series“Brown,” where she will essay the role of a detective and recovering alcoholic investigating the murder of a young woman from a prominent family.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo, the series enjoys a stellar cast, including Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, Meghna Malik, Jisshu Sengupta, K.K. Raina, Ajinkya Deo, Aniruddh Roy, Shatrughan Kumar, and Kiara Sadh, among others.

Produced by Rithika Rajachandran and Satrajit Sen,“Brown” is believed to be based on Abheek Barua's 2016 book "City of Death."

Shedding light on her role, Karisma called Rita Brown a "unique and multifaceted" character.