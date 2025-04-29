New York, USA, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenylketonuria Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 25+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight | DelveInsight

Phenylketonuria, which is characterized by the absence or deficiency of an enzyme called phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH), responsible for processing the amino acid phenylalanine. The development of innovative therapies like enzyme replacements, gene therapy, and improved dietary formulations is transforming PKU management, improving patient outcomes, and drawing significant investment.

DelveInsight's ' Phenylketonuria Pipeline Insight 2025 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline phenylketonuria therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the phenylketonuria pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Phenylketonuria Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's phenylketonuria pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline phenylketonuria drugs.

Key phenylketonuria companies such as PTC Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Relief Therapeutics Holding, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Tessera Therapeutics, Sanofi, NGGT INC ., Alltrna and others are evaluating new phenylketonuria drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline phenylketonuria therapies such as Sepiapterin, JNT-517, RLF OD032, BMN 390, Gene Writers, SAR444836, NGGT002, AP003, and others are in different phases of phenylketonuria clinical trials.

In December 2024, Alltrna announced the presentation of new preclinical data, including of the company's first tRNA development candidate, AP003. AP003 is a chemically modified, engineered tRNA oligonucleotide in a clinically validated, liver-directed lipid nanoparticle (LNP) that can read through the arginine to TGA (Arg-TGA) premature termination codon (PTC). A single dose of AP003 tRNA showed robust in vivo restoration of protein production to clinically meaningful levels in two transgenic Stop Codon Disease mouse models, methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) and phenylketonuria (PKU).

In October 2024, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the FDA had accepted for filing the New Drug Application (NDA) of sepiapterin for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients living with phenylketonuria (PKU). A Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is expected to be provided in the Day 74 Letter.

In July 2024, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. announced the submission of the sepiapterin NDA to the U.S. FDA. The NDA submission is for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), including the full spectrum of ages and disease subtypes.

In September 2024, Jnana Therapeutics released results from the second-dose cohort of 150mg BID (twice daily) from its Phase I/II clinical trial of JNT-517 in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU). In August 2024, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka) and Jnana Therapeutics Inc. announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Otsuka will acquire Jnana, making it a wholly owned subsidiary through Otsuka's 100-percent owned subsidiary, Otsuka America, Inc. (OAI).

The phenylketonuria pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage phenylketonuria drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the phenylketonuria clinical trial landscape.

Phenylketonuria Overview

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is a metabolic disorder that disrupts the body's ability to maintain chemical balance, potentially leading to serious health complications. In PKU, the normal metabolic pathway that converts the amino acid phenylalanine into tyrosine is impaired. This disruption causes phenylalanine and its byproducts to accumulate in the body, particularly in the brain, leading to intellectual disabilities and skin-related symptoms if untreated. PKU belongs to a group of inherited metabolic diseases known as toxic accumulation inborn errors of metabolism (IEMs), where the buildup of an amino acid or its derivatives becomes harmful. The root cause of PKU is a deficiency in phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH), the enzyme responsible for converting phenylalanine (Phe) into tyrosine (Tyr). Tyrosine, while normally a nonessential amino acid, becomes conditionally essential in individuals with PKU.

Under typical conditions, phenylalanine-derived from dietary sources and protein breakdown-is converted into tyrosine by PAH with the help of tetrahydrobiopterin (BH4), oxygen, and iron. Additionally, Phe can be converted to phenylethylamine through Phe-decarboxylase. In PKU patients, the lack of PAH leads to an accumulation of Phe in the blood, reaching toxic levels in the brain. Excess Phe is instead metabolized into compounds like phenylpyruvate, phenylacetate, and phenyllactate, all of which are neurotoxic. Phe also competes with other large neutral amino acids (LNAAs) for transport across the blood-brain barrier via the LAT1 transporter, disrupting the balance of essential amino acids in the brain. Moreover, reduced levels of tyrosine impair the production of critical neurotransmitters like dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine, contributing further to brain dysfunction.

PKU is usually identified soon after birth through newborn screening programs, which often utilize tandem mass spectrometry to measure Phe and Tyr levels in dried blood samples. This method improves accuracy and reduces false results compared to older techniques like the Guthrie test. Modern screening increasingly relies on automated and quantitative tests, such as fluorimetric assays.

Treatment for PKU primarily involves strict dietary management tailored to age, focusing on controlling intake of phenylalanine, tyrosine, protein, and calories. Other approaches include supplementation with large neutral amino acids to reduce Phe transport into the brain, enzyme substitution therapy, and treatment with BH4 (tetrahydrobiopterin), a cofactor that can enhance residual PAH activity. Sapropterin dihydrochloride (Kuvan), a synthetic form of BH4, has proven effective in some patients with specific PAH mutations. Clinical trials have shown that certain individuals with classical PKU can respond positively to BH4 therapy, depending on the nature of their genetic variant.





