Diriyah Company Awards A $1.13 Billion (SAR 4.225 Billion) Construction Contract To Relocate King Saud University's Utilities And Administration Offices Within The Diriyah Masterplan

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Diriyah Company has awarded a $1.13 billion (SAR 4.225 billion) construction contract to relocate the existing utilities and administration offices of King Saud University (KSU) within the Diriyah masterplan.

The contract has been awarded to a Joint Venture comprising China Railway Construction Corporation Limited Saudi Branch and China Railway Construction Group Central Plain Construction Co. Ltd (CRCCSA & CRCGCPC).

Commenting on the announcement, Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said:“We are delighted to announce this major contract to support King Saud University, whose campus adjoins the Diriyah development area. This agreement marks yet another important step in aligning our efforts to advance educational and infrastructural excellence in the Kingdom. We are proud to support one of the Kingdom's leading academic institutions in delivering enhanced infrastructure services that will benefit both its students and the broader university community.”

Mr. Li ChongYang as Chairman of China Railway Construction International Group Co., added:“We are honored to collaborate with Diriyah Company on this significant and unique development. This contract reflects our commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure with the highest standards of quality and efficiency. We look forward to contributing to the success of this iconic project and supporting the continued growth of King Saud University.”

The overall scope of the contract is for the design, construction and relocation of KSU Utilities & Administration Offices, as well the construction of a district cooling plant; water storage facilities; sewage treatment plant; LPG/SNG plant; diesel transfer pumping station; a utility tunnel; irrigation water storage tanks; office buildings, warehouses, and maintenance workshops.

Within the same area, Diriyah Company is also planning several other assets in the future.

This contract marks the latest in a series of large-scale contract awards by Diriyah Company, as the 14-square-kilometer City of Earth continues to take shape. With this addition, the total value of awarded contracts has now surpassed $2.9 billion since the beginning of 2025.

Backed by the Public Investment Fund, Diriyah is an integrated urban development project that will, once completed, provide homes for almost 100,000 residents, office space for tens of thousands of professionals in the technology, media, arts and education sectors, create an estimated 178,000 jobs, attract almost 50 million annual visits, and contribute approximately USD 18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to Saudi Arabia's GDP.

About Diriyah:

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh's new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah's development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:

Diriyah Company was launched in 2023, joining the Public Investment Fund's (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah,“The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.