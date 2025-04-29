Automechanika Riyadh Explores The Middle East's Transformation Into A Global Automotive Hub

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Senior stakeholders gathered at the Automechanika Academy conference to outline the positioning of the Middle East as a globally connected automotive ecosystem

The session emphasised the importance of localising EV infrastructure, expanding automotive manufacturing zones, and aligning standards to attract global investment in the region's mobility industry.

The seventh edition of Automechanika Riyadh features over 450 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and 19,000 industry professionals.

Riyadh, KSA: As the automotive aftermarket across the Middle East experiences rapid growth and change, senior stakeholders convened at the Automechanika Riyadh 2025, Saudi Arabia's leading regional trade show for the automotive aftermarket, to outline a strategy for establishing the region as a global hub for the automotive industry.

Supported by Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is quickly emerging as a significant player in global automotive manufacturing. Major projects such as Lucid Motors' plant in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) and the launch of Ceer are aimed at localising the Kingdom's automotive value chain. In addition, the broader MENA region is contributing to this transformation, with Morocco raising its ambition is to achieve an annual production of one million cars by 2025, and the UAE becoming a crucial hub for aftermarket services and re-exports.

During his keynote address at the Automechanika Academy conference Dr. Faisal Al-Kadi, CEO, Al-Kadi Commerce & Industry, highlighted partnerships as a key driver to business success in the Kingdom:“In Saudi Arabia, you have to be within the fabric of the industry. The country has a vibrant local industry. It has fantastic companies that are very active in the industry across all stages. I think partnerships – both local and international – are the way forward.”

This was followed by a panel discussion,“Building the Middle East's Automotive Hub”, featuring key voices from industry, logistics, manufacturing, and policy. The panellists discussed the transformation of the aftermarket, focusing on topics such as localisation, supply chain and cluster development, and the need for harmonised certification processes. These themes are vital to enhancing trust and competitiveness in locally manufactured and remanufactured automotive parts.

Ben Stewart, Supply Chain Director, Lucid MENA, said:“One of the things we need to do is create the environment for the suppliers. We are working very hard with government bodies as well as private companies, other OEMs and other industries to create a supply chain that's sustainable.”

Key trends discussed during the panel emphasised the necessity of standardised certification frameworks to facilitate regional aftermarket growth, and the government's role in enabling the growth.

“We hope to create a real deep localisation. This is our goal, and we have support from the government policy which can support the upstream and downstream localisation,” added Aftab Ahmed, Chief Advisor, National Industrial Development Center.

The Automechanika Academy serves as the show's knowledge exchange hub, bringing together regional and global experts to address the future of the automotive aftermarket.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia, licensee of Automechanika Riyadh directed by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, said:“The Automechanika Academy has once again delivered powerful conversations that address real-world challenges. Covering topics from industrial localisation to digital innovation, these discussions reflect our commitment to giving the aftermarket sector the tools needed to excel in an increasingly interconnected and competitive global market.”

Automechanika Riyadh 2025 will feature over 450 exhibitors from more than 34 countries and an expected 19,000 visitors. The seventh edition of the event will also feature 39 exhibitors from Saudi Arabia, representing nearly 10% of the total exhibitors and highlighting the market growth within the country.

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, added:“The increasing participation of Saudi companies reflects the Kingdom's expanding role in the regional automotive supply chain. To accommodate this demand, we have expanded the exhibition by 70% compared to last year, adding two new halls and offering an even stronger platform for local and international companies to connect, collaborate, and grow.”

The product areas showcased at Automechanika Riyadh include Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Tires & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customising, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, and Car Wash & Care.

