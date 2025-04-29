National Advertising Division Finds Certain Lysol Air Sanitizer Claims Supported; Recommends Reckitt Discontinue Certain Odor Elimination Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a challenge brought by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division has found certain express and implied claims made by Reckitt Benckiser LLC supported, including an EPA-approved product label“eliminates odors by killing odor causing bacteria” claim, influencer social media posts, and claims comparing its Lysol Air Sanitizer to air fresheners.

New York, NY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division has found certain express and implied claims made by Reckitt Benckiser LLC supported, including an EPA-approved product label“eliminates odors by killing odor causing bacteria” claim, influencer social media posts, and claims comparing its Lysol Air Sanitizer to air fresheners.

The National Advertising Division (NAD), however, recommended Reckitt discontinue unqualified“eliminates odor” claims made on websites, in commercials, and on social media.

Odor Elimination Claims

P&G challenged several variations of the“eliminates odor” claim on Lysol Air Sanitizer's product label, on Reckitt's website and third-party websites, in commercials, and on social media.

Some advertising claims for antimicrobials, disinfectants, and sanitizers require EPA approval. When NAD reviews advertising claims that are also subject to regulatory oversight, NAD makes every effort to harmonize its decision with the regulatory framework.

The EPA's review of advertising claims is not a substitute for and does not preclude NAD's review of the claims as EPA's focus and expertise centers on representations regarding safety and efficacy while NAD's mission and expertise is focused on the truth and accuracy of claims in context.

NAD found that different messages were conveyed by the“eliminates odor” claim on different platforms.



Regarding the claim made in the challenged website video and in the three challenged commercials, NAD determined that in context the claim conveys a message that Lysol Air Sanitizer eliminates all malodors, not just malodor-causing bacteria, at both a molecular and sensory level. For the website claim, NAD found that in context the“eliminates odor” claim conveyed a message that Lysol Air Sanitizer eliminates the perception of all odors.

NAD found that the evidence submitted by Reckitt is not a good fit for the message that Lysol Air Sanitizer eliminates all odors at a molecular level. Additionally, NAD found that Reckitt's St. Croix testing did not support the broad claims that Lysol Air Sanitizer eliminates all odors at a sensory level.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that Reckitt discontinue any“eliminates odor” claims that convey the unsupported message that Lysol Air Sanitizer eliminates all household malodors, not just malodor-causing bacteria, at a molecular level and the unsupported message that Lysol Air Sanitizer eliminates the perception of odor at a sensory level at the time the product is sprayed.

However, based on EPA and state approval of the Lysol Air Sanitizer label, NAD determined that the product label claim that Lysol Air Sanitizer“eliminates odors” with the qualifying disclosure“Eliminates odors by killing odor-causing bacteria in the air” was supported.

Comparison to Air Fresheners

P&G challenged claims made in commercials, website advertising, and social media posts that directly compare Lysol Air Sanitizer to air freshener products.

In the challenged advertising, NAD found that one reasonable message conveyed is that while both products address odor, only Lysol Air Sanitizer can remove viruses and bacteria from the air. NAD determined that none of the challenged advertising conveys a broad message that Lysol Air Sanitizer is superior to Febreze or other air fresheners, generally, or with respect to eliminating odor.

NAD noted that nothing in this decision prevents Reckitt from making supported odor reduction claims.

Social Media Advertising

P&G challenged TikTok posts by a Lysol influencer partner arguing it showed improper use of the product. NAD found that the challenged posts show the product being used according to label instructions.

P&G also challenged a consumer-generated TikTok video, posted by a non-Lysol influencer partner, that clearly strays from the product-use instructions. NAD recommended Reckitt take reasonable efforts to ensure the video is discontinued or modified to represent proper product use instructions.

During the inquiry, Reckitt informed NAD that it had permanently discontinued certain TikTok videos that P&G argued showed the product being used contrary to product-use instructions. The voluntarily discontinued claims will be treated, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Reckitt stated it“disagrees with NAD's conclusions that its industry-standard sensory testing & results cannot support general odor elimination claims but accepts NAD's findings regarding the advertising reviewed.”

