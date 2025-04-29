EGR Baseline Fender Flares: Proudly Made In America, Built For The Toughest Trucks

EGR Baseline Fender Flares

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EGR is proud to announce that its Baseline Fender Flare lineup is now manufactured entirely in the United States, delivering rugged protection, precision fitment, and bold American-made styling for today's trucks.At a time when American craftsmanship matters more than ever, EGR's Baseline Fender Flares offer premium quality that truck owners can trust. Each flare is designed, molded, and robotically trimmed in the U.S. to ensure a factory-style fit and long-lasting durability, meeting the demands of off-roaders, daily drivers, and custom builders alike.With a clean, contoured profile that complements oversized tires, Baseline Fender Flares provide unmatched protection against rocks, debris, and harsh road conditions without sacrificing style.Key Features:Proudly Made in the USA: Designed, engineered, and manufactured domestically for uncompromising quality.Contoured Design: Shields vehicle body panels from road debris and rugged environments.Up to 2 Inches of Additional Tire Coverage: Ideal for oversized and off-road tire setups.Robotically Trimmed for Precision Fitment: Seamless integration for a factory-fresh look.Lightly Textured Matte Finish: Durable, UV-protected surface ready for off-road or daily use.Quick and Easy Installation: No-drill design mounts directly to factory mounting points.Complete Front and Rear Set: Offers full-coverage protection.One-Year Warranty: Backed by EGR's commitment to American-built durability.“EGR's Baseline Fender Flares aren't just another truck accessory-they represent American innovation, quality, and craftsmanship," said Damien Rickards, Chief Operating Officer of EGR USA. "We're proud to manufacture them here in the United States for truck owners who demand the best from every part they install."Manufactured from high-impact ABS material, Baseline Fender Flares deliver a strong yet lightweight solution for drivers seeking performance, protection, and rugged aesthetics. The lightly textured, matte black finish resists fading, scratches, and wear, while also being paint-ready for custom applications.With fitments available for a wide range of today's most popular trucks, EGR's Baseline series allows owners to protect their investment and elevate their vehicle's appearance-all backed by the confidence of American-made quality.

