SPELL OUT YOUR LOVE THIS MOTHER's DAY WITH THE INSIDE/OUT MULTI-WEAR RONDEL DIAMOND PENDANT NECKLACE

The INSIDE/OUT Multi-Wear Rondel Diamond Pendant Necklace speaks to Mom's unique style, while highlighting our exquisite craftsmanship. Like the fold of your favorite shirt collar, this stunning diamond and gold pendant necklace sits beautifully on the decolletage and showcases the collection's signature silhouette – a bold flip – which features our innovative diamond stone mapping technique. This blend of functionality and beauty illuminates the brilliance of our signature cut diamonds.

This versatile and stylish pendant can also be worn four ways to express your "L", "O", "V", "E". for Mom. Depending on how it's styled, it can match a multitude of looks ranging from classic and elegant to brilliant and bold.

Celebrate Mom this Mother's Day with a gift that captures her style and love.

High resolution images are available: here

Photo Caption

INSIDE/OUT Multi-Wear Rondel Diamond Pendant Necklace

Available in 18K W/R/Y

About HEARTS ON FIRE

HEARTS ON FIRE® is a modern diamond jewelry brand renowned for the beauty of its signature cut diamonds.

Since 1996, HEARTS ON FIRE® has set the highest standards of quality and cut to transform nature's gifts into diamonds of incomparable brilliance. With an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, combined with innovation and creativity, HEARTS ON FIRE® jewelry is designed to bring joy to every moment.

HEARTS ON FIRE® is part of the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, which acquired the company in 2014 and is sold through HEARTS ON FIRE® boutiques, official website and in 680 jeweler locations worldwide. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Hearts On Fire