TCG Process Announces OCTO: Process Automation Delivered

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BAAR, SWITZERLAND, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TCG Process is excited to introduce OCTO, a robust process automation platform that helps organizations of all sizes minimize manual efforts and boost operational efficiency.OCTO has always been a key part of DocProStar, TCG's intelligent document processing solution. In bringing OCTO to market as an additional offering, TCG is advancing and extending the opportunity for generic end-to-end business process automation. OCTO is providing businesses with complete control and the agility to respond to process challenges in the shortest possible time, maximizing productivity and organizational innovation.Key features of OCTO include:- Comprehensive orchestration and automation for complete end-to-end business processes.- Easy and secure integration of AI technologies directly into critical operational workflows.- Information is delivered in an optimized and ergonomically designed UX to enhance human roles.- A scalable architecture, ensuring adaptable performance that aligns with evolving business demands.- Rapid process creation and deployment, leveraging AI-driven natural language modeling and no/low-code tools.“OCTO is a game-changer for businesses looking to stay ahead in an increasingly fast-paced and competitive environment,” said Arnold von Bueren, CEO of TCG Process.“We're not just offering a tool, we're delivering a strategic advantage. OCTO's ability to provide timely process bottleneck resolution and end-to-end workflow automation makes it an essential part of any modern organization's tech stack.”The platform is already helping customers in claims processing automation, onboarding workflows, email triage and more. As part of the TCG Process suite of automation solutions, OCTO integrates seamlessly with both legacy systems and newer cloud-based services and applications, offering smooth implementation and immediate results.Pacific Commerce, a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm, has already seen measurable improvements using the new solution.“Using OCTO and DocProStar has transformed how we connect and manage data between our customers' ERP systems. We can quickly build and deploy integrated connectors-without any specialized coding skills-and reliably orchestrate the flow of accurate information between multiple platforms. This flexible, no-code approach allows us to validate and process invoice data on the fly, streamlining our workflows and improving both the customer and employee experience,” said Dimitri Margaritis, CEO, Pacific Commerce.By offering businesses a scalable and future-proof solution, OCTO reaffirms TCG's commitment to innovation and excellence in process automation.About TCG ProcessTCG Process is a global software company with an extensive history in helping organizations automate their content-heavy business processes. The TCG Process platform, OCTO, combines a comprehensive suite of automation capabilities, enabling organizations to quickly build and deploy automated process applications. When combined with its purpose-built intelligent document processing solution, DocProStar, enterprises can ensure their business is being driven by precise, accurate information.For more information about OCTO and how it can transform your business operations, visit or contact ....

