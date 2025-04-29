Ientertainment Network Inc., (OTCBB: IENT), Announces The Release Of New STEAM Warbirds 2026

iEntertainment Network Inc

BURNSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iEntertainment Network Inc., (OTCBB: IENT),

iEntertainment Network Inc., (OTCBB: IENT) announces IENT's wholly owned subsidiary, iMagicGames, launches a New Updated Steam version of WarBirds, with Online Combat Arena for exciting and historic World War II combat online, in the air and on the ground, in aircraft like the P-51D Mustang and the F4-U4 Corsair, in Panzer tanks, or any of the other 200 accurately modeled WW II combat vehicles.

The New WarBirds Steam version provides gamers the opportunity to jump right into advanced Training to train new virtual pilots in how to survive and win in a World War II combat aviation world. Training also includes the first five missions of the WarBirds Fighter Pilot Academy iOS mobile game so show players how they can play on the WarBirds iPhones too. Three other Steam versions of Military conflicts offered by IENT will be updated soon.

One trained these new Lts can jump into ongoing battles with other players and very smart AI enemies. Real Missions, Medals, and Rank improvements have been added to the new Combat Arenas.

In addition to adding new Action 2025 combat areas to iMagic's online simulation games, iMagic will develop two new combat simulation games. iMagic's first new games include China 2027, Defense of Taiwan, and WarBirds Combat Target Racing ESports game series.

iMagicGames has developed and published great successful classic simulations, like WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, M4 Tank Brigade, and Dogfights, all which will be upgraded to the new Action Standards. All iMagicGames current and legacy games are on the IENT website at corporate-ient/. iMagic's 2025 Strategy Document can be found at:

About iMagicGames, a subsidiary of iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCBB: IENT). iMagic staff have developed more than 250 successful games selling over 300 million games around the world. Many of the individual games sold more than 5,000,000 copies, including the world-famous Civilization, Gunship, Silent Service, M1 Tank Platoon, WarBirds, and more.

Press Contact:

JW“Wild Bill” Stealey

Lt. Colonel, USAF Retired

Chairman: iEntertainment Network Inc.

Company Phone: 919-238-4080

John Stealey

iEntertainment Network Inc.

+1 9192384090

