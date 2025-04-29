Recorded Future AI Passes The Malware Turing Test

Patent Pending Malware Intelligence uses AI-driven dynamic analysis, Auto YARA, and plain English search to outpace AI-weaponized malware in real time.

BOSTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest intelligence company, Recorded Future [1], today announced Malware Intelligence, which includes breakthrough, patent-pending capabilities that enable proactive threat prevention by automating the identification of emerging malware threats, accelerating threat hunting, and streamlining incident response. By connecting malware samples to threat actor infrastructure, attack patterns, and the global threat landscape, Malware Intelligence delivers real-time insights that empower security teams to stay ahead of fast-moving threats with greater speed, context, and precision.

As attackers rapidly weaponize AI and automation to modify malware at scale, traditional defenses are falling behind-over 70 ransomware variants emerged in late 2024 alone. Malware Intelligence counters this with AI-driven detection that identifies 1.5M+ unique malware samples daily and combines Auto YARA, plain English querying, and dynamic analysis to match or surpass expert-level human analysts-making it the first system of its kind to pass the Malware Turing Test. Powered by the Recorded Future Intelligence Graph and 15+ years of adversary data, it connects malware samples to threat actors, infrastructure, and vulnerabilities, automating detection and revealing how threats fit into broader campaigns.

"Malware is evolving at an unprecedented rate, with attackers leveraging automation and AI to create new variants faster than traditional security measures can keep up. Security teams need more than just isolated detection-they need intelligence that connects malware to its broader context. Malware Intelligence provides automated detection engineering, real-time malware tracking, and rapid response capabilities, ensuring defenders can stay ahead of emerging threats with speed and precision." - Jamie Zajac, VP of Product at Recorded Future

Key capabilities of Malware Intelligence include:



Real-time Threat Correlation – Correlates 1.5M+ unique malware samples daily using the Intelligence Graph to automate detection

AI-Generated Rule Automation (Auto YARA) – Eliminates manual rule development with AI-generated YARA rules tailored for evolving threats

Dynamic Analysis at Scale – Tracks and adapts to evolving malware behaviors, ensuring detection keeps pace with AI-weaponized threats and emerging TTPs.

Plain English Querying – Allows any analyst to hunt and investigate malware without complex syntax, democratizing advanced detection.

Accelerated Incident Response – Cuts threat identification time by 65% and alert triage time by 63%, enabling faster investigations and remediation. Seamless Security Integration – Operates across existing security controls to automate detection and response without disrupting workflows.

"Recorded Future's Malware Intelligence has transformed the way we hunt threats. With natural language processing, we can search in plain English, easily map TTPs, with the option for analysts to build both broad and targeted queries, and identify adversaries using similar tactics. It helps us move beyond IOCs to gain a deeper understanding of threats-strengthening our defenses and streamlining threat hunting." - Mark Paranto, Cyber Defense Senior Threat Hunter, SAP

Malware Intelligence is now available to purchase to all current and prospective Recorded Future customers. Visit booth S-926 at RSA Conference 2025 for a demo or learn more at

To dive deeper into Malware Intelligence and see it in action, join our live webinar on April 29 at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. Register here: [ ]

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into an expanding attack surface and threat landscape, empowering clients to act with speed and confidence to reduce risk and securely drive business forward. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,900 businesses and government organizations across more than 80 countries to provide real-time, unbiased and actionable intelligence. Learn more at recordedfuture .

[1] Recorded Future was acquired by Mastercard in 2024.

SOURCE Recorded Future

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED