Turkey, US Discuss Enhanced Defense Cooperation
(MENAFN) A session of the Türkiye-US High Level Defense Group convened in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, on Monday, as reported by the National Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry’s statement, “the parties discussed opportunities to deepen various aspects of defense and defense industry cooperation with the aim of advancing the sincere dialogue between the two countries, as recently expressed at the highest level.”
This dialogue reflects a shared interest in expanding collaboration in military and defense production sectors.
The discussions also encompassed both regional and global security concerns.
Both nations reiterated their dedication to reinforcing their strategic alliance, underscoring their mutual commitment to long-term cooperation.
The declaration concluded by noting that the upcoming meeting will be hosted in the United States in the following year.
