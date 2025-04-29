403
Moscow criticizes US method to resolving Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Russia has not received any clear message from the United States urging Ukraine to end its conflict with Moscow, but is still evaluating Washington’s peace initiatives, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.
In an interview with International Affairs magazine published on Tuesday, Ryabkov stated that despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of wanting to quickly resolve the war, no direct signals have been sent to Kiev pushing for an end to hostilities. Instead, he said the U.S. appears focused on developing a plan that prioritizes a ceasefire first, before addressing broader solutions.
Ryabkov criticized this approach, saying it overlooks the fundamental causes of the conflict—issues that Russia considers essential for any lasting resolution. He emphasized that Russia is open to negotiations, but only if its key security demands are met. These include a ban on NATO presence in Ukraine, the country’s demilitarization and “denazification,” a declaration of political neutrality, and official recognition of current territorial realities.
While Moscow is taking the American proposals seriously, Ryabkov made it clear that they are unacceptable in their current form. He added that Russia has its own well-defined priorities and strategies, which were presented during recent negotiations with the U.S. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Last month, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly discussed a potential 30-day ceasefire agreement aimed at halting attacks on critical energy infrastructure. This was followed by further discussions between U.S. and Russian delegations in Riyadh. However, Russia has since accused Ukraine of repeatedly violating the agreement and warned that it may retaliate if Kiev continues its attacks, despite Moscow’s stated commitment to upholding the temporary truce.
