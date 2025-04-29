403
Malaysia Urges Continued Ceasefire in Myanmar
(MENAFN) On Monday, Malaysia urged all parties in Myanmar to uphold a ceasefire to guarantee the protection of aid workers following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on March 28.
Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim held a phone conversation with his Vietnamese peer, Pham Minh Chinh, where the two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Myanmar, which was severely impacted by the earthquake.
In a post on X, Premier Anwar emphasized, “We agreed that humanitarian assistance to all Myanmar citizens must continue without restrictions.”
He further stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire, saying, “In this regard, it is important for all parties to continue the ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers.”
Anwar also reiterated Malaysia's dedication to fostering stronger regional and global ties, grounded in the values of mutual respect, collaboration, and shared prosperity.
As of Saturday, Myanmar Now reported that the death toll from the earthquake had risen to 3,769, with 5,106 individuals injured and 107 still missing.
The ceasefire agreement between Myanmar’s junta regime and armed rebels was initiated in early April, following the earthquake’s devastating impact.
