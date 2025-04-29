Vonage Appoints Christophe Van De Weyer As President And Head Of Business Unit API

Seasoned Transformation and Tech leader tapped to accelerate profitable growth and business innovation in network-powered digital solutions

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC ), today announced it has appointed Christophe Van de Weyer as President and Head of Business Unit API, effective immediately. Van de Weyer will report to Niklas Heuveldop, Vonage Chief Executive Officer and Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform for Ericsson.

With a focus on profitable growth in Vonage's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) business, Van de Weyer will lead Ericsson's effort to leverage high-performance, programmable networks to accelerate the AI-led digital transformation of businesses worldwide. Building on Ericsson's leading position in network infrastructure, Vonage is uniquely positioned to enable developers to dramatically increase operating efficiencies, transform customer experiences and accelerate business innovation for enterprise customers globally. Van de Weyer succeeds Seckin Arikan, who has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Vonage.

"I am thrilled to welcome Christophe to the Vonage team," said Heuveldop. "Christophe is an accomplished and respected leader in the telecom and cloud communications space, bringing a wealth of valuable experience to Vonage. With a proven track record of driving both operational excellence and growth through strategic partnerships and product innovation, Christophe is exceptionally well positioned to further accelerate our strategy execution. His broad experience across Bain, Proximus and Telesign will be instrumental in mobilizing our capabilities across Ericsson, our joint venture Aduna, and Vonage to create superior value for our developer partners and enterprise customers."

"I am excited to join Vonage at such a pivotal moment in its dynamic growth journey. APIs empower businesses to connect, innovate, and scale, and I see tremendous opportunity to deepen the platform's impact across industries by combining network and communications APIs and providing access to intelligent, advanced network capabilities," said Van de Weyer. "I look forward to working with the team at Vonage to build powerful, developer-first solutions to increase enterprise productivity and customer engagement."

Van de Weyer brings more than 20 years of transformation experience in the telecommunications and technology space to Vonage. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Telesign, a US-based subsidiary of Proximus Group and global leader in digital identity solutions and omnichannel communications. Before this, he held several senior leadership positions at Proximus, including Chief Operating Officer of its B2B division and Managing Director of its ICT subsidiaries in Cloud, Security and Smart Networking across Belgium, Luxembourg and The Netherlands. Prior to joining Proximus, Van de Weyer dedicated nearly two decades of his career to global management consulting firm Bain & Company where he was a Partner and held various leadership roles in the firm's Telecom and Technology practice.

Van de Weyer holds a master's degree in commercial engineering from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and completed the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation, providing a comprehensive set of engagement solutions to deliver richer, more personal and meaningful communications across the entire customer and employee experience.

Vonage's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere. Vonage's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering is fully programmable and allows developers to embed video, voice, chat, messaging, AI and verification into existing products, workflows and systems using communications APIs. Leveraging the power of the network, Vonage's CPaaS is expanding to incorporate new network capabilities exposed as APIs to help developers worldwide pioneer new, advanced applications that help enterprises reimagine their business, transform their operations and improve customer experiences.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC ), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on LinkedIn, visit linkedin/company/Vonage/ . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube/vonage .

