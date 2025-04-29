Program Announcement For Annual ASPC Congress On CVD Prevention August 2025
The main ASPC 2025 Scientific Sessions program includes diverse content with international experts, honorees in the field of prevention, and a record number of abstracts in the poster hall!
The three ASPC honorees are:
-
Honorary Fellow Award: Dr. Helen Hobbs , Professor of Internal Medicine and Molecular Genetics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Nanette Wenger Award: Dr. Harmony Reynolds , Joel E. and Joan L. Smilow Professor of Cardiology, Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine
Joseph Stokes III, MD Pioneer in Prevention Award: Dr. Roger Blumenthal, Kenneth Jay Pollin Professor of Cardiology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
ASPC is looking forward to honoring these awardees during the opening session of the Congress on Friday, August 1 from 8:00 – 9:05 AM.
The ASPC will collaborate with the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) to discuss Advances in Lipoprotein(a) Management during Session 3 on Friday, Augus 1 from 11:00 AM – 12:15 PM.
Three rousing debates will be featured during Session 5 on Friday, August 1 from 1:30 – 3:30 PM and additional debates will continue on Saturday, August 2 during Session 6 from 9:00 – 10:30 AM:
-
The Systolic Blood Pressure Goal Should Be <120 mmHg, Not <130
-
Paul Whelton, MD, MSc vs. Raymond Townsend, MD
-
Paul Ridker, MD, MPH vs. Sanjit Jolly, MD, MSc
-
Ann Marie Navar, MD, PhD, FASPC vs. Roger Blumenthal, MD, FASPC
-
Leslie Cho, MD vs. Martha Gulati, MD, MS, MASPC
-
David Maron, MD, FASPC vs. Matthew Budoff, MD, FASPC
Other features of the Annual Congress on CVD Prevention include oral abstract presentations and over 200 abstract posters, expert theaters and symposia presented by industry sponsors, sunrise yoga, and an exhibit hall featuring 25+ preventive cardiology related organizations. Detailed program agenda for the Congress on CVD Prevention is available at .
The ASPC's mission is to promote the prevention of cardiovascular disease, advocate for the preservation of cardiovascular health, and disseminate high-quality, evidence-based information through the education of healthcare clinicians and their patients.
SOURCE The American Society for Preventive Cardiology
