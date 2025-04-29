Perspecta Launches Provider Search API To Streamline Provider Data Access

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the industry's most comprehensive and accurate provider database, boasting over 95% accuracy, Perspecta's Provider Search API provides access to robust search capabilities across providers, specialties, networks, and locations. Ideal for use cases such as provider directory lookups, network adequacy checks and patient-provider matching, this new solution empowers users to search for and verify providers based on search criteria.

This highly configurable API can seamlessly integrate search queries and results into our client's platforms.

"Given our deep domain expertise, it made perfect sense for Perspecta to develop this API to meet our customers' growing need for scalable, search-optimized provider data solutions," said April Stiles , Chief Executive Officer at Perspecta. "This highly configurable API can seamlessly integrate search queries and results into our client's platforms."

This new Provider Search API enhances traditional FHIR-based approaches by offering data insights, flexible search filters, and real-time updates that go beyond standard query capabilities. Designed for interoperability and performance, the API supports regulatory compliance and empowers healthcare organizations to accelerate digital innovation while reducing administrative burden.

Perspecta is reimagining provider data management. Through deep domain expertise and a commitment to innovation, we deliver intelligent solutions that improve efficiency, enhance experiences, and power better decision-making. Trusted by health plans, workers' compensation, and provider organizations, our 95%+ data accuracy helps navigate complexity and optimize care. At Perspecta, we turn precision data into powerful perspectives and proven success. To learn more about Perspecta, visit goperspecta and follow us on LinkedIn .

