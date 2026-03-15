Quote Of The Day By APJ Abdul Kalam: 'Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams Transform Into.....'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Scientist and former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, inspired millions of people with his visionary thoughts, simple living, and powerful words of motivation. Among his many memorable quotes,“Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action” continues to resonate deeply with students, professionals, and leaders alike.

This quote reflects his belief that success begins in the mind and grows through determination and hard work. Kalam, who rose from humble beginnings to become one of India's most respected figures, consistently encouraged young minds to think big and pursue their ambitions with confidence.

Dreams, according to Kalam, are not limited to what one sees during sleep. Instead, they are the aspirations and goals that shape a person's vision for the future. By urging people to dream repeatedly, he emphasised the importance of nurturing strong desires and ambitions. Dreams create the foundation for innovation, progress, and personal growth. When individuals allow themselves to imagine a better future, they open doors to possibilities that might otherwise seem unreachable.

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Kalam's quote also highlights the transformation process that turns imagination into reality. Dreams gradually become thoughts as individuals begin to reflect on their goals, plan their strategies, and visualise the path ahead. These thoughts serve as a guiding force, helping people remain focused even during challenging times. Through consistent thinking and planning, dreams start gaining direction and purpose, eventually preparing individuals to take concrete steps toward achievement.

What does APJ Abdul Kalam's quote mean?

The quote essentially conveys that success is a journey that begins with vision and culminates in meaningful action. Kalam believed that dreams alone are not enough; they must be supported by disciplined thinking and a willingness to work tirelessly. When dreams evolve into thoughts, they influence decisions and motivate individuals to move forward. Ultimately, it is action that determines whether a dream remains an idea or becomes a tangible accomplishment.

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This message is particularly relevant for young people striving to shape their careers and contribute to society. Kalam's words remind them that every great achievement starts with the courage to dream and the determination to act. By fostering creativity, self-belief, and perseverance, individuals can turn their aspirations into reality. His timeless wisdom continues to encourage people to stay optimistic, work hard, and transform their visions into lasting success.

Who was APJ Abdul Kalam?

APJ Abdul Kalam was born on 15 October 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, where he spent his early years.

He was an Indian aerospace scientist and statesman who served as the President of India between 2002 and 2007.

Kalam later pursued higher education in physics and aerospace engineering. Over the next four decades, he built a distinguished career as a scientist and science administrator, working primarily with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO ) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO ).

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During this period, he made significant contributions to India's civilian space initiatives as well as its military missile development programmes. His pioneering work in ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology earned him the popular title of the“Missile Man of India.” He also played an important organisational, technical and political role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests conducted in 1998, which marked India's second series of nuclear tests after the first in 1974.

Kalam was elected President of India in 2002 with the backing of both the then-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Indian National Congress (INC). He became widely known as the“People's President” for his approachable personality and deep connection with the youth. After completing his presidential term, he remained actively involved in teaching, writing and various public service initiatives.

Over the course of his life, he received numerous honours and recognitions, including the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

Kalam passed away on 27 July 2015 at the age of 83 after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.