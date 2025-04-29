Meet Your New Beauty Must-Haves: Catrice Perfect Duo XXL Effect Mascara & Catrice Colour Flush Ph-Reactive Multi Stick

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Ready to redefine your makeup routine? Catrice introduces two powerful multitaskers designed for beauty lovers who want it all! Performance, simplicity, and clean formulas in just a few effortless steps.

Amplify Every Lash with the Perfect Duo XXL Effect Mascara







Double the brushes, double the magic! Catrice's new Perfect Duo XXL Effect Mascara features two innovative brushes, one for sensational length, and one for bold, intense color payoff. Achieve mesmerizing volume, dramatic definition, or build your own signature lash look with just a flip of the wand.

Formulated without perfumes and made with vegan ingredients, this nourishing mascara not only delivers XXL results but also cares for your lashes with every application. Powerful. Precise. Perfect - just like you!

Glow On-The-Go with the Colour Flush pH-Reactive Multi Stick







Beauty that adapts to you. The new Catrice pH-Rebalancing Makeup Stick is your go-to companion for quick, stunning monochromatic looks. Designed for both lips and cheeks, it reacts to your skin's natural pH to create the perfect flattering hue - unique to you.

Lightweight, blendable, and effortless, it's a dream for those who love an easy, natural finish. Plus, it's crafted with a clean beauty promise: vegan, paraben-free, oil-free, gluten-free, alcohol-free, and fragrance-free.

Whether you're heading to work, brunch, or a night out, with Catrice, you're always ready.

Get ready to multitask smarter, not harder. Beauty has never been this effortless!