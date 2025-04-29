Gamesquare Forms Strategic Partnership With Ggtech Entertainment To Bring Proven Esports And Gaming Events To U.S. Markets

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), a next generation media company rooted in gaming and creator entertainment, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with GGTech Entertainment, an international esports and gaming company specializing in gaming in the educational environment, virtual and augmented reality experiences, and interactive in-person solutions for brands and publishers.

The strategic partnership combines two industry powerhouses that feature global scale, blue-chip customer bases, best-in-class capabilities and industry leading technologies. Under the terms of the agreement, GameSquare will initially license GAMERGY in the U.S. from GGTech. GameSquare will develop and expand GGTech's gaming related events and operations in the U.S., which leverages GAMERGY's more than nine years of history across nine cities and on three continents.

“We are excited to join forces with GGTech,” stated Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare.“This partnership aligns with our long-term strategy of scaling our growing agency and experience business. By partnering with top-tier brands, gaming communities, and major festivals across the U.S., we have positioned GameSquare as a premier provider of innovative and culturally relevant experiences that resonate with next-gen audiences. We are excited to showcase GameSquare's platform and capabilities to bring GGTech's proven intellectual properties to the U.S.”

GAMERGY 2026 will bring one of the world's largest multicultural esports, gaming and entertainment festivals to Dallas, Texas in March 2026. Dallas has established itself as a top esports destination, home to leading organizations, including GameSquare and FaZe Esports, and North America's largest dedicated esports arena. GameSquare will leverage its full platform of capabilities to provide strategy, event design, talent recommendations, marketing, and operation of GAMERGY 2026. GameSquare will provide additional details on GAMERGY 2026 as the event develops.

GAMERGY is one of the world's largest esports, gaming and entertainment events, tailored for video game enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds. Since its inception in 2016, GAMERGY has successfully organized over 20 global editions including festivals in Spain, Argentina, Egypt, Panama, El Salvador and Mexico.

“We've partnered with leading esports organizations across the globe to produce GAMERGY that has attracted nearly 200,000 attendees in 2024 and through the first quarter of 2025. As we looked to expand our efforts to the U.S., GameSquare was the logistical choice because of its proven event production, technology solutions and marketing capabilities. This strategic partnership is a win-win for GGTech and GameSquare, as we combine forces to elevate the power of esports and gaming culture. We are excited to work with GameSquare to bring GAMERGY to Dallas in March 2026,” stated José Parrilla, GGTech's Global CEO.

In addition to GAMERGY, GameSquare and GGTech expect to bring new experiences to students in the U.S., and GameSquare will work with GGTech's leading University Esports IP. GGTech's Esports has partnered with over 2,000 global universities, 9,000 teams, and 100,000 users to provide gaming experiences for students scaling to meet the demands of global gaming markets. As a result, UNIVERSITY Esports has become one of the top collegiate esports organizations in the world.

GameSquare's expanding events and experiences division is a key pillar of the Company's strategic vision. This division specializes in creating immersive, talent-led, and brand-owned events that connect with audiences through compelling storytelling, digital engagement, and unforgettable in-real-life (IRL) activations. GameSquare is leveraging its momentum, deep industry relationships, and creative capabilities to deliver standout moments for fans and consumers.

GameSquare and GGTech will benefit from partnerships with leading game publishers such as Riot Games, Epic Games, Activision, Electronic Arts (EA), and Capcom. Additionally, select brand partners of the combined company include the NFL, Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, Samsung, Intel, Lenovo, Paramount, La Liga, Dairy Max, Jack in the Box, RedBull, Heineken, Rockstar Energy Drink, Logitech, Domino's, and McDonalds.