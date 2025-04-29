403
China praises strengthened Russia-US ties
(MENAFN) China has expressed support for the recent efforts by Russia and the United States to reduce tensions and improve their bilateral relationship, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Wang arrived in Moscow on Sunday for a three-day visit at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The trip includes discussions on both countries' partnership and broader global concerns, with a strong focus on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet Wang during the visit.
In an interview with RIA Novosti, Wang stated that Moscow and Washington have taken an initial step toward mending ties—a move he described as encouraging amid a difficult global climate. He emphasized the role major powers like Russia and the US must play in ensuring global security, especially as permanent members of the UN Security Council.
Referring to the Ukraine crisis as the most significant geopolitical conflict since the Cold War, Wang reiterated China's longstanding support for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and negotiations. He noted that recent interactions between Putin and US President Donald Trump—who have had two phone conversations this year—mark a shift toward diplomacy. According to Wang, both nations have engaged in meaningful talks on a political settlement in Ukraine and broader bilateral cooperation.
The first call between Trump and Putin occurred on February 12, followed by meetings between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia, where they discussed conflict resolution, reopening embassies, and restoring diplomatic ties. Further talks in Istanbul covered issues such as embassy operations and direct air travel between the two countries.
Additionally, the two leaders agreed to a 30-day pause in attacks on energy infrastructure, though Russia has since accused Ukraine of breaking the ceasefire terms. Delegations from both countries also revisited the 2022 Black Sea grain agreement in Riyadh.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov commended the Trump administration's diplomatic approach and contrasted it with what he called the abnormal state of US-Russia relations under President Joe Biden.
