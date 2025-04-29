Ovation Marks 10 Years As America's Leading IVF Laboratory Services Company

Ovation® Fertility is celebrating a decade serving patients and fertility specialists as America's leading provider of IVF laboratory management services.

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brentwood, TN (April 29, 2025) – OvationFertility is celebrating a decade serving patients and fertility specialists as America's leading provider of IVF laboratory management services. Since launching in 2015 with four IVF labs in Austin, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Nashville, Tennessee; and Newport Beach, California, Ovation has dramatically expanded its service offerings, IVF labs, physician partnerships and scientific research.Ovation is a leading provider of fertility laboratory services, including embryology, andrology diagnostic services, long-term gamete and embryo storage, and surrogacy agency services. Since its founding, Ovation has grown to encompass 12 IVF laboratories across the United States. In 2023, Ovation joined US Fertility, the nation's largest physician-owned and led fertility network, to create an enhanced platform to drive growth and innovation, while leveraging best practices to improve patient access, experience and outcomes.“Ovation laboratories partner with fertility specialists to deliver the highest-quality IVF lab services. These include state-of-the-art embryology and andrology services that make parenthood possible for thousands of hopeful parents each year,” says Kaylen Silverberg, MD, medical director of Texas Fertility Center and a founding Ovation partner.“Ovation is much more than an IVF laboratory company. Unlike most other companies in the fertility industry, Ovation recognized the clinical benefits of end-to-end ownership of not only the IVF labs, but also the ancillary services integral to patient success. These services include a long-term egg, sperm and embryo storage facility, and a gestational carrier company, among others. We also offer off-site lab direction to non-Ovation affiliate practices.”Ovation's unique business model creates a true partnership among physicians and allows the company and its ancillary businesses to benefit from the brightest minds in the fertility industry, all working together. Unlike competitive platforms, Ovation affiliated physicians retain 100% ownership of their fertility practices and maintain close relationships with their local Ovation lab teams.In its 10 years, Ovation has built a reputation as a leader in the field of collaborative fertility science, with Ovation scientists and affiliated physicians performing, presenting and publishing a wealth of groundbreaking research every year. Ovation has also established many integral commercial partnerships that ensure patient access to best-in-class products and services at the lowest possible price. As recognized leaders in the industry, Ovation affiliated physicians advise multiple commercial partners, Fortune 500 companies and nationally elected political leaders on strategic and tactical issues related to the fertility industry.To learn more about Ovation Fertility, visit .About Ovation FertilityOvation Fertility, part of the US Fertility network, is a leading national consortium of IVF laboratories dedicated to advancing reproductive care. Working closely with affiliated physician practices, Ovation leverages cutting-edge, evidence-based fertility treatments to provide hopeful parents with the highest chances of success. Ovation offers a comprehensive range of services, including frozen donor and surrogacy services and secure storage solutions for frozen biomaterials. Together, Ovation and its partners are committed to setting new standards in reproductive medicine. Learn more at .About US FertilityUS Fertility is the largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices in the United States. Together with Ovation Fertility, a national network of premier IVF laboratories, US Fertility has helped over 225,000 individuals and couples build their families through assisted reproductive technologies. With over 100 clinic locations and 32 IVF laboratories, US Fertility is committed to providing exceptional care, leveraging collective expertise, and driving innovation in reproductive medicine. For more information, visit .

