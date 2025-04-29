FSP Launched For Small, Medium Enterprises

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): A Financial Support Programme (FSP) has been initiated for dozens of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, as well as 10 consortiums, across four southeastern provinces of the country.

Under the programme, each small entrepreneur will receive 2,000 US dollars, while each consortium will be paid 20,000 US dollars. The initiative covers Paktia, Paktika, Logar and Khost provinces.

Khan Agha Wahid Yar, head of industrial parks at the Department of Commerce and Industry, said the programme was being implemented with financial support from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and technical cooperation from the Organisation for Relief and Development (ORD).

He added in Paktia alone, 23 small businesses and two consortiums would receive financial assistance to help grow and stabilise their enterprises.

A consortium is typically defined as a joint structure in which several companies, organisations or entrepreneurs come together to pursue a specific goal or project.

Asadullah Samim, the programme coordinator, said the initiative was aimed to strengthen domestic production and create employment opportunities.

He noted when entrepreneurs received financial support, their businesses expanded, which in turn reduced poverty in society.

Syed Badshah Kamal, who runs an animal feed production factory in Gardez, told Pajhwok Afghan News such programmes could be beneficial for industrialists to a certain extent.

He urged the relevant department to provide not only financial assistance but also professional training and technical support to small business owners.

Raz Mohammad, who manages a dairy processing in Gardez, hoped the initiative would allow small businesses to expand and create job opportunities for the unemployed.

