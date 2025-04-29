Camscanner Launches Timestamp Camera Feature

The Timestamp feature is designed to capture work moments with secure, unalterable time and location stamps embedded directly into photos. It only allows users to choose a location within a 2-kilometer radius. By ensuring that every image contains trustworthy documentation of when and where it was taken, the feature becomes a valuable tool for reliable photo check-ins and transparent communication-especially in remote and field-based work environments.

Meeting the Needs of a Post-Pandemic Workforce

In the post-pandemic era, mobile and hybrid work structures have become increasingly common across industries. These new ways of working bring flexibility, but they also pose challenges in managing teams and maintaining accountability from a distance. CamScanner's Timestamp feature addresses these issues with thoughtful use cases for different regions.

Transparent Collaboration

For freelancers, digital nomads, and small teams, the Timestamp enables smoother, more transparent collaboration. Professionals such as photographers and consultants can use the tool to document service hours with time-stamped images, which helps support fair and verifiable billing. At the same time, managers in industries like construction and nonprofit work can monitor remote progress through photo updates, saving time and reducing costs.

Privacy and Customization

The Timestamp feature offers a diverse set of options designed to enhance both efficiency and data security. At the same time, as a privacy-certified product, CamScanner remains committed to protecting user data - ensuring that using the Timestamp does not compromise personal privacy.

