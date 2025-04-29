403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canadian army declares ‘goose alert’
(MENAFN) The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) has issued an alert to personnel at its Ottawa headquarters due to an influx of nesting Canada geese, which have taken over parts of the area and are displaying aggressive behavior typical of their breeding season. Known for their size and territorial nature, Canada geese can grow up to 110 cm in length, have wingspans reaching 180 cm, and weigh as much as 5 kg.
According to a report from the Ottawa Citizen, an internal email from DND spokesperson Nick Drescher Brown warned staff—both military and civilian—not to feed or approach the geese, as such actions could provoke an attack. Employees at the Carling Avenue facility were advised to remain calm if confronted, and to back away slowly while maintaining eye contact. If a goose becomes hostile, individuals should raise their arms to appear larger while retreating calmly.
Brown admitted that the department doesn’t know the exact number of geese currently occupying the headquarters, which lies near Ottawa’s Greenbelt. The geese cannot be moved due to their status as a protected species under Canadian law.
This isn't the first time the situation has caused concern. In April 2023, DND staff described the environment as "volatile" due to similar goose activity. The Toronto Wildlife Centre notes that Canada geese often choose to nest in urban areas, sometimes in concealed spots like rooftops or planters, leading to seemingly unprovoked attacks on unsuspecting passersby.
U.S.-based firm Geese Relief, which specializes in humane goose removal using trained dogs, has warned that while most goose attacks are minor, some have resulted in serious injuries—including broken bones and head trauma—when people trip or fall trying to escape an aggressive bird.
According to a report from the Ottawa Citizen, an internal email from DND spokesperson Nick Drescher Brown warned staff—both military and civilian—not to feed or approach the geese, as such actions could provoke an attack. Employees at the Carling Avenue facility were advised to remain calm if confronted, and to back away slowly while maintaining eye contact. If a goose becomes hostile, individuals should raise their arms to appear larger while retreating calmly.
Brown admitted that the department doesn’t know the exact number of geese currently occupying the headquarters, which lies near Ottawa’s Greenbelt. The geese cannot be moved due to their status as a protected species under Canadian law.
This isn't the first time the situation has caused concern. In April 2023, DND staff described the environment as "volatile" due to similar goose activity. The Toronto Wildlife Centre notes that Canada geese often choose to nest in urban areas, sometimes in concealed spots like rooftops or planters, leading to seemingly unprovoked attacks on unsuspecting passersby.
U.S.-based firm Geese Relief, which specializes in humane goose removal using trained dogs, has warned that while most goose attacks are minor, some have resulted in serious injuries—including broken bones and head trauma—when people trip or fall trying to escape an aggressive bird.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment