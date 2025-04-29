403
Iran Insists on Uranium Enrichment, Sanctions Relief in U.S. Talks
(MENAFN) In a statement on Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that the country’s demands for uranium enrichment and the complete lifting of sanctions are non-negotiable in ongoing indirect discussions with Washington.
Addressing the media at a weekly briefing in Tehran, Baghaei outlined Iran's position in the talks mediated by Oman, which have included three rounds so far: two in Muscat on April 12 and 26, and another in Rome on April 19.
He explained that any potential agreement must align with the framework previously established between the two sides, stating, "Thus, no agreement will be reached unless Iran's desired general framework is taken into account."
Baghaei also pointed out that technical consultations would occur at each stage of the negotiations.
The spokesman highlighted that "ending the sanctions effectively is a keyword" for Iran, stressing that access to the nation's "illegally and unjustly" frozen assets is one of the country's primary objectives in the talks.
Additionally, Baghaei mentioned that a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had arrived in Tehran earlier on Monday to conduct technical discussions with Iranian officials on various issues, including safeguards.
