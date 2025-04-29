403
Media reports UK to examine mental condition of transgender children
(MENAFN) The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) will now conduct autism and mental health screenings for all children referred to gender identity clinics, according to a report by The Telegraph. New NHS guidelines recommend that every young person identifying as transgender be assessed for conditions such as autism, ADHD, learning disabilities, and other mental health concerns that may be influencing their gender-related distress.
The updated policy is based on a growing recognition of the high prevalence of neurodiversity within the transgender youth population. The guidelines emphasize that all patients seen at NHS Children and Young People’s Gender Services should undergo screening for neurodevelopmental conditions.
A team of specialists, including doctors and psychologists, will assess various aspects of a child's life—ranging from their sexual orientation and family dynamics to their full medical history.
The policy shift follows a major review by Dr. Hilary Cass, a retired pediatrician and former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health. Cass’s review stressed the need to treat young people as whole individuals, not solely based on their gender identity, and highlighted the importance of addressing common conditions like depression or undiagnosed autism. She noted that many adolescent girls struggling with gender identity may also be living with previously unrecognized autism.
The report highlights that both autism diagnoses and cases of gender-related distress have surged over the past decade. Between 2011 and 2021, the number of under-18s experiencing gender distress jumped from 0.14 to 4.4 per 10,000, with adolescent girls making up the majority. Meanwhile, autism diagnoses have risen sharply, affecting one in 34 children aged 10 to 14 by 2018—up from just one in 2,500 in earlier decades.
Previously, there had been hesitation to assess mental health in transgender youth, as gender dysphoria was not typically categorized as a mental health condition. The new approach aims to ensure that identifying and addressing psychological or developmental issues becomes an essential part of their overall care.
This policy update follows a recent UK Supreme Court decision that legally defines “woman” based on biological sex, thereby excluding transgender women (individuals born male) from certain legal protections meant for women.
