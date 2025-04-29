403
Kremlin declares Russia would assist in defending N-Korea
(MENAFN) Russia will support North Korea militarily if necessary, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday, emphasizing the strength of the mutual defense agreement signed between the two countries in 2024.
Peskov’s remarks came after Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov praised North Korean troops for their bravery and professionalism during the recent operation to repel a Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region. The region, which was invaded by Ukrainian forces last August, has now been fully liberated with the aid of Pyongyang’s soldiers.
When asked whether Russia would come to North Korea’s defense in a similar situation, Peskov responded affirmatively. “Definitely,” he said, citing the bilateral treaty signed by President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The treaty includes a clause mandating immediate military support if either country is attacked.
Peskov highlighted the participation of North Korean forces in the Kursk operation as proof of the treaty’s effectiveness and practical application.
President Putin also publicly thanked the North Korean troops for their contribution, acknowledging their valor and stating that those who died would be remembered equally alongside Russian soldiers. “They defended our Homeland as their own,” Putin said.
Pyongyang, for its part, condemned the Ukrainian forces involved in the operation as “neo-Nazi” and described its intervention as a necessary response to a Western-backed attempt to alter the course of the conflict.
Kim Jong-un praised the fallen North Korean soldiers, calling them heroes and symbols of national pride. He also announced plans to build a monument in Pyongyang to honor their sacrifice.
