Musk declares robots will outperform human surgeons within half decade
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has predicted that robots will outperform human surgeons in the near future, suggesting they could soon carry out complex medical procedures beyond human capability. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Musk stated that robots would exceed the abilities of competent surgeons within a few years, and even surpass the best in the field within about five years.
Musk pointed to his company Neuralink as an example, explaining that the insertion of brain chips requires a level of speed and precision that only robotic systems can achieve — something currently impossible for humans.
His remarks were in response to a post by X influencer Mario Nawfal, who referenced the growing success of robotic surgery systems like Medtronic's 'Hugo'. The robot has already been used in 137 procedures involving prostates, kidneys, and bladders, delivering outcomes better than expected. Reported complication rates were low: 3.7% for prostate surgeries, 1.9% for kidney operations, and 17.9% for bladder procedures.
Nawfal noted the robots had a 98.5% success rate, well above the target benchmark of 85%. Only two of the surgeries had to be completed by human doctors due to technical issues or complex patient conditions.
Musk has long argued that advanced brain-computer interfaces, like Neuralink’s, could eventually replace conventional technology such as smartphones. Neuralink has already implanted its coin-sized brain chip in three patients. These individuals have demonstrated the ability to control a computer cursor and play video games like chess and Counter-Strike using only their thoughts. One non-verbal patient also used the chip to communicate using an AI-generated voice.
Looking ahead, Musk announced plans to expand Neuralink’s clinical trials, aiming to implant the device in 20 to 30 more patients in 2025.
