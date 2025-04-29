POSTPONEMENT OF BELIEVE's ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR 26 JUNE 2025

26 JUNE 2025

Paris, April 29, 2025 - Believe (Euronext Paris: BLV) announces that the President of the Paris Economic Activities Court has authorized the Company to extend the legal deadline for the approval of its financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

This decision follows the announcement by Upbeat BidCo(1 ) of its intention to file a public tender offer followed by a squeeze-out for the Believe shares (the " Transaction ") and aims to allow the completion of this Transaction.

As a result, Believe's Annual General Meeting, initially scheduled for June 26, 2025, has been postponed to a later date, which will occur after the implementation of the squeeze-out.

The Company thanks its shareholders for their understanding and remains fully committed to keeping them informed of any developments.

About Believe

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them with the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels. distribute and promote their music. Its 2,037 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe. TuneCore. Nuclear Blast. Naïve. Groove Attack. AllPoints. Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV. ISIN: FR0014003FE9).