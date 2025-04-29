403
Peanut Yield Breakthrough: Scientists Identify Key Gene
(MENAFN) Australian and Chinese scientists have identified crucial genetic variations that could dramatically improve peanut crop yields, according to Murdoch University in Western Australia.
The research team constructed the first-ever comprehensive pangenome for peanuts, uncovering key structural shifts in the genome that influence seed size and weight—two critical traits for enhancing agricultural output.
In a world-first discovery, the team found that deleting the Aharf2-2 gene, which typically limits seed growth, results in significantly larger peanut seeds.
Their study, which analyzed 269 peanut varieties including wild species, landraces, and improved strains, revealed substantial genetic diversity and pinpointed variations directly tied to increased seed development.
Notably, researchers traced the genetic evolution of cultivated peanuts and discovered that a gene regulating cell division—and thereby seed size—is absent in all 61 wild species examined, as reported.
"This study offers the most comprehensive genomic variation resource of peanuts to date and will be an invaluable tool for peanut breeding and crop breeding efforts going forward," stated Prof. Rajeev Varshney, director of Murdoch University's Center for Crop and Food Innovation.
Prof. Peter Davies, pro-vice chancellor of Murdoch University and director of its Food Futures Institute, added that the findings could have wider applications beyond peanuts, potentially benefiting crops such as cotton and rapeseed.
The newly developed pangenome, encompassing both wild and cultivated peanut types, provides a vital framework for future genetic improvement in legumes and other essential crops. The study was led by researchers from Murdoch University, Henan Agricultural University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and the Shandong Academy of Agricultural Sciences.
