Kalaam Telecom, Mida Solutions And FVC Enter Strategic Alliance To Elevate Comprehensive Ccaas & Ucaas Solutions In Saudi Arabia & Bahrain

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under this agreement, Mida Solutions' products will be distributed by FVC across the region via Kalaam Telecom, who will be an exclusive Managed Service Provider, MSP, offering Mida applications as SaaS coupled with end-to-end managed services, hosted locally in Kalaam Private Cloud in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, thus ensuring data sovereignty and regulatory requirements around VOIP and data residency regulations in the respective region.

This partnership enables organizations to leverage SaaS contact center and call recording services with local language support, turn-key solutions and on-the-ground service availability throughout the MEA region via Kalaam Telecom operations in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

By hosting these solutions in Kalaam Telecom data centers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Kalaam Telecom will meet the stringent data residency requirements of organizations, including compliance with SAMA regulations, GDPR, MIFID II, PCI, HIPAA and other International privacy and financial regulations. The local hosting capability is a crucial asset for companies operating in the Saudi Arabian market.

Mida Solutions' products are Microsoft Teams-certified and compatible with Zoom, catering to organizations with hybrid communication environments, integrating seamlessly with both traditional PBX systems and modern cloud platforms like Microsoft TeamsTM and ZoomTM.

Marco Cortese, Country Manager at Mida Solutions, remarked, "This tri-party agreement signifies the evolution of our partnership with FVC. Our aim is to provide tangible solutions for companies in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain transitioning to advanced communication systems. With Kalaam Telecom on board, we can now offer a comprehensive one-stop shop solution with local hosting in both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, setting a new standard for compliance and service quality."

Expressing his thoughts on the collaboration, Veer Passi, Group CEO of Kalaam Telecom commented, "We are thrilled to be part of this strategic collaboration with Mida Solutions and FVC, offering local hosting solutions in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions customized & tailored for the needs of Enterprises while ensuring data sovereignty for organizations across the MEA region."

This partnership between Kalaam, Mida Solutions, and FVC sets a new benchmark in the provision of cutting-edge communication solutions in the MEA region, empowering organizations with the tools to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape.

About Us

Mida Solutions is an ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified provider of communication and collaboration solutions, specializing in advanced software for call recording and contact centers. Both its Contact Center and Recorder products are officially certified for Microsoft Teams, and compatible with Zoom, reflecting Mida Solutions' commitment to international standards and high-performance telecommunications platforms. The company's solutions deliver reliability and quality tailored to modern enterprise requirements. Mida Solutions is part of NUSO LLC , a U.S. service provider dedicated to delivering advanced cloud-based communications solutions. NUSO LLC's expertise and global footprint further strengthen Mida Solutions' capabilities, ensuring robust and innovative offerings for customers worldwide.

Kalaam Telecom Group (Kalaam) is a trusted digital solutions provider, serving SME's, Enterprise regionally with licensed operations in Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA and Telecom Carriers & hyperscalers globally. Headquartered in Bahrain, and with offices in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, and UK, Kalaam has pioneered next-gen digital solutions like Connectivity, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Managed Networks, ICT, Voice & Communication, Data Center accelerating digital transformation in the GCC with an accumulated legacy of 30+ years. Kalaam provides a portfolio of cutting-edge digital solutions that are tailored to the needs of businesses of all sizes in key markets and verticals across the region, including BFSI, Education, Government, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and more. Kalaam's fully owned terrestrial cable system, Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT), spanning Kuwait, Bahrain, KSA, UAE and Qatar is now coupled with consortium ownership in undersea cable Europe-India Gateway (EIG), a 15,000 km international fiber-optic submarine cable system covering 12 countries from India and the Middle East to Europe. In addition, the "Kalaam Iraq Transit" stands out with its unique route, delivering the lowest latency, enhanced resiliency, security, reliability, and overall performance. This innovative route addresses geopolitical risks and capacity constraints, providing a more efficient and reliable path for customers with expanded connectivity options. Through this extensive network, Kalaam is uniquely placed to serve international and regional Telecom Carriers and Enterprises. To know more about Kalaam Telecom Solutions log onto

FVC – First Video Communications is a premier value-added distributor offering advanced communications and collaboration solutions. With a strong reputation for delivering certified, market-leading technologies, FVC empowers organizations to adopt agile communication strategies. Additionally, as the exclusive distributor of Mida Solutions in the MEA region, FVC's extensive presence across the territory allows for easier reach to businesses in various MEA countries, ensuring smooth delivery and support of Mida's solutions.

