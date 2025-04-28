Elli Avrram Tags Herself As ‘Quirky Red Riding Hood’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Elli AvrRam reimagined "Red Riding Hood" with a modern, high-fashion twist.

Elli took to her Instagram, where she dropped a string of pictures of herself confidently posing for the camera. She's dressed in a bold, eye-catching outfit that combines classic and quirky elements, which includes a stylish brown trench coat, bright red, opaque stockings and black high-heeled shoes.

To complete the look, for her hair, she went for soft waves with a subtle puff on top, and her makeup is glamorously natural with an emphasis on the eyes.

“Your quirky red riding hood,” she wrote as the caption, which plays on the fairytale theme but gives it a modern, fashion-forward twist.

She is the first Swedish actress to act in Bollywood. She made her debut in 2013 with“Mickey Virus” starring Maniesh Paul. The same year she participated as a contestant in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 7.

In 2014, Elli appeared as a guest contestant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in its seventh season for the teen ka tadka special week along with Sophie Choudry. A year later, her third film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon released in September.

She appeared in two films in 2017 such as Naam Shabana and Poster Boys. She later presented the reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

In 2018, she appeared in the film Baazaar in the song "Billionaire" along with Rohan Mehra and Saif Ali Khan. In 2020, she acted in the film Malang playing the role of Jesse.

Talking about her latest release, it includes“Be Happy” directed by Remo D'Souza. She had a cameo appearance. The dance drama is produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza under Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, and Nassar.