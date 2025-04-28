GE Aerospace Stock Rises 50% After Spin-Off: How Automation Is Driving Growth

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) GE Aerospace: How the spin-off and manufacturing strategy are shaping its stock performance

April 28, 2025 by Mark Allinson

General Electric 's historic transformation reached a major milestone in April 2024, when the company completed the spin-off of its energy businesses into a new company called GE Vernova.

The remaining aviation-focused company, GE Aerospace , retained the iconic“GE” ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.

At the time of the spin-off, GE Aerospace opened trading at around $136 per share. Since then, the stock has performed strongly, climbing nearly 50% to trade at approximately $200 as of late April 2025.

This surge reflects investor optimism about GE Aerospace's clear business model, strong market position, and ongoing operational improvements.

Stock performance and recent movements

GE Aerospace has enjoyed a sharp rise since becoming a standalone company. However, over the past month, the stock has declined by about 4.3%, partly reflecting broader market volatility and concerns about new tariffs impacting industrial manufacturers.

Despite the short-term pullback, GE Aerospace remains up by 19.2% year-to-date in 2025, significantly outperforming major market indices. Strong quarterly results, resilient demand for jet engines, and operational focus have continued to support positive sentiment.

Impact of the spin-off

The spin-off allowed investors to focus solely on GE's aviation business without the complexity of a diversified industrial conglomerate.

GE Aerospace specializes in designing and producing jet engines, integrated aircraft systems, avionics, and digital solutions for both commercial and defense sectors.

The company also offers aftermarket services, including maintenance, repairs, and upgrades that support aircraft operators worldwide.

GE Aerospace's strategic positioning in commercial aviation, defense, and aerospace services has attracted both institutional and retail investors.

In its first-quarter 2025 results, GE Aerospace reported:



Adjusted earnings per share (EPS): $1.49 (vs. Wall Street estimates of $1.27)

Revenue: $9.94 billion, up 11% year-over-year Management has reaffirmed its full-year guidance, projecting adjusted EPS between $5.10 and $5.45.

Manufacturing modernization

Automation and advanced manufacturing technologies are central to GE Aerospace's operational strategy. The company is investing heavily in:



Robotic material handling systems

CNC machine automation

AI-driven predictive maintenance tools 3D printing (additive manufacturing) for critical aerospace components

These initiatives are designed to enhance production efficiency, lower costs, and maintain high product quality. They are also seen as key to mitigating external challenges such as rising labor costs and tariffs.

Risks and headwinds

While GE Aerospace's outlook remains strong, several risks bear monitoring:



Tariffs: CEO Larry Culp recently acknowledged that new US tariffs could have a $500 million annual impact on the company's operations.

Supply Chain Pressures: Although improving, the aerospace supply chain remains vulnerable to material shortages and logistical disruptions. Global Economic Risks: Any slowdown in commercial aviation demand could affect revenue growth.

Management has indicated that strategies such as cost controls, pricing adjustments, and further supply chain investments are being employed to manage these risks.

In it for the long haul

GE Aerospace's spin-off has created a more focused, streamlined business that appears well-positioned for long-term growth. Its emphasis on automation and modernization gives it a competitive edge in the recovering aerospace sector.

While short-term challenges such as tariffs and market volatility persist, many investors view GE Aerospace as a compelling story of industrial renewal and technological leadership.

