Zelensky On Putin's 'Ceasefire': No Need To Wait Until May 8 To Stop The Fighting
He stated this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.
"Now there is yet another attempt at manipulation: for some reason, everyone is supposed to wait until May 8, and only then cease fire to provide Putin with silence for his parade. We value people's lives, not parades. That's why we believe - the world believes - that there is no reason to wait until May 8. And the fire must be stopped not for a few days so that afterward killing can resume," he said.
According to Zelensky, an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire - for at least 30 days to ensure reliability - is what could lay the foundation for real diplomacy.Read also: Zelensky: We keep our positions strong to ensure every opportunity for proper diplomacy
Putin announced a "ceasefire" from May 8 to 10 to mark Victory Day, which is celebrated in Russia. During this period, Russia claims it will suspend all military operations.
