GUERRA WEALTH ADVISORS LAUNCHES BE RETIREMENT READY WORKSHOP SERIES TO ACHIEVE GOAL OF EDUCATING 1 MILLION MIAMI-DADE RESIDENTS BY 2026
First Event to Be Held at the University of Miami on May 31, Led by Founder Sebastian Guerra
MIAMI, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a bold initiative to educate 1 million Miami-Dade County residents about retirement planning, Guerra Wealth Advisors is launching a brand-new Retirement Ready Workshop series. This special campaign leads up to the firm's milestone 40th anniversary in 2026 and builds on Guerra Wealth Advisors' longstanding commitment to financial education throughout South Florida.
The first workshop in the series will be led by Sebastian Guerra, founder and president of Guerra Wealth Advisors, at the University of Miami on Saturday, May 31, 2025. All attendees will receive a complimentary copy of The Retirement Ready Story, the firm's essential guidebook for achieving financial independence and lifelong retirement security.
In addition to this new workshop series, Guerra Wealth Advisors currently hosts over 100 educational events annually throughout Miami-Dade County, ranging from retirement planning seminars to tax and estate planning forums, reaching thousands of residents each year.
At the Be Retirement Ready Workshop, attendees will learn how to:
-
Maximize their Social Security benefits
Utilize tax-deferred vs. tax-free retirement income strategies
Create guaranteed lifetime income streams
Apply asset protection strategies to safeguard savings
Maximize estate and legacy transfers to heirs
Navigate market volatility with proactive financial planning
"Our goal to educate 1 million residents is bold, but it's grounded in service," said Sebastian Guerra. "This new workshop series-alongside the 100 events we already host each year-is our way of helping people in our community take control of their financial futures."
Sebastian Guerra is a recognized retirement planning expert and lifelong Miamian. With nearly two decades of experience, he has helped position Guerra Wealth Advisors as a leading firm dedicated to helping clients transition from working years into retirement with clarity and confidence.
The Retirement Ready Workshop series will continue through 2025 and 2026, with events scheduled across Miami-Dade County.
Event Details:
What: Be Retirement Ready Workshop
When: Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 8:30 AM
Where: University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL
Cost: Free (Registration Required)
Included: Complimentary copy of The Retirement Ready Story
To register or learn more, visit
