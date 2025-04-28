Results Of Operations For The Year Ended December 31, 2024 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $9.4 Million For The Year Ended December 31, 2024
|American Overseas Group Limited
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|As at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Assets
|Investments:
|Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value
|$
|143,633
|$
|132,600
|Cash and cash equivalents
|46,600
|56,854
|Restricted cash
|4,861
|964
|Accrued investment income
|1,029
|972
|Premiums receivable
|211,771
|174,350
|Deferred insurance premiums
|267,765
|219,828
|Reinsurance balances receivable, net
|413,541
|349,480
|Deferred policy acquisition costs
|10,215
|9,152
|Intangible assets
|4,800
|4,800
|Goodwill
|33,050
|33,050
|Other assets
|3,972
|3,719
|Total Assets
|$
|1,141,237
|$
|985,769
|Liabilities and Equity
|Liabilities:
|Loss and loss expense reserve
|$
|421,018
|$
|332,657
|Deferred commission income
|7,154
|6,878
|Unearned premiums
|281,176
|230,301
|Ceded premium payable
|209,033
|183,969
|Payable to general agents
|276
|10,885
|Funds withheld
|126,839
|136,471
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|26,256
|25,724
|Notes payable
|20,771
|20,771
|Non-owned interest in VIE
|300
|300
|Interest payable
|578
|578
|Deferred tax liability
|1,956
|648
|Total Liabilities
|1,095,357
|949,182
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common shares
|4,698
|4,698
|Additional paid-in capital
|189,179
|189,179
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|(3,561
|)
|(3,454
|)
|Retained deficit
|(144,436
|)
|(153,836
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|45,880
|36,587
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|1,141,237
|$
|985,769
See Notes to December 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at
|American Overseas Group Limited
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Twelve months ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenues
|Net premiums earned
|$
|14,344
|$
|9,248
|$
|51,610
|$
|29,351
|Fee income
|5,985
|4,693
|22,078
|16,540
|Net investment income
|483
|273
|1,401
|829
|Net realized gains on investments
|-
|(53
|)
|47
|2,809
|Other income
|29
|23
|87
|87
|Total revenues
|20,841
|14,184
|75,223
|49,616
|Expenses
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|10,827
|7,899
|33,035
|20,315
|Acquisition expenses
|3,630
|2,560
|14,812
|8,939
|Operating expenses
|4,234
|3,790
|12,910
|12,142
|Interest expense
|578
|585
|2,313
|2,237
|Total expenses
|19,269
|14,834
|63,070
|43,633
|Pre-tax net profit (loss)
|$
|1,572
|$
|(650
|)
|$
|12,153
|$
|5,983
|Income tax (expense)
|(461
|)
|(648
|)
|(2,753
|)
|(648
|)
|Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders
|1,111
|(1,298
|)
|9,400
|5,335
|Net profit (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|23.65
|$
|(27.63
|)
|$
|200.09
|$
|113.56
|Diluted
|23.65
|(27.63
|)
|200.09
|113.56
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|46,979
|46,979
|46,979
|46,979
|Diluted
|46,979
|46,979
|46,979
|46,979
See Notes to December 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment