Trump Administration Threatens To Prosecute Even Supreme Court Judges Who Block Immigration Enforcement

MENAFN - Live Mint) White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt addressed the possibility of prosecuting federal judges or Supreme Court justices who may obstruct immigration enforcement efforts. When asked whether the administration would arrest higher-level judges, including federal or Supreme Court justices, Leavitt responded by stating that anyone who obstructs federal law enforcement efforts is at risk of prosecution.

Obstruction of federal law enforcement

When asked by a reporter,“Would you ever arrest somebody higher up, like a federal judge or even a Supreme Court justice?”, Leavitt replied, "That's a hypothetical question. Anyone who is breaking the law or obstructing federal law enforcement officials from doing their jobs is putting theirselvses at risk of being prosecuted, absolutely.”

Leavitt continued, "...let's be clear about what this judge did: She obstructed federal law enforcement who were looking for an illegal alien in her courthouse. She showed that illegal alien the door to evade law enforcement officials. That is a clear-cut case of obstruction.”

This remark follows the recent arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge, Hannah Dugan , who was taken into custody by the FBI for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, evade federal immigration authorities.

Arrest of Judge Dugan

Judge Dugan is accused of deliberately helping Flores-Ruiz, who was wanted by immigration authorities, escape an immigration arrest in her courtroom. According to an FBI affidavit, after becoming visibly angry over the presence of immigration agents, Dugan allegedly directed Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer through a backdoor of the courthouse to avoid law enforcement.

The FBI affidavit describes Dugan's conduct during the incident, noting her "confrontational, angry demeanor" and her involvement in guiding the arrest team away from Flores-Ruiz. She also reportedly led the team to the chief judge's office before returning to the courtroom to usher the defendant out through a non-public area.

Reaction from Governor Evers

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, condemned the Trump administration's rhetoric, accusing it of undermining the judiciary.

"The Trump administration is using dangerous rhetoric to attack and attempt to undermine our judiciary at every level," Evers said in response to the incident. He expressed confidence that the justice system would address the situation appropriately in court.

Judge Dugan's attorney, Craig Mastantuono, expressed regret over the arrest, claiming it was“not made in the interest of public safety.”

Flores-Ruiz, a 30-year-old immigrant, was facing misdemeanor charges of domestic battery at the time of the incident. He had reentered the US after being deported in 2013. Despite the legal charges against him, the Trump administration remains focused on his immigration status.

The arrest of Judge Dugan highlights the growing conflict between state and local officials and the Trump administration's aggressive immigration enforcement policies, as well as increasing tensions between the executive branch and the federal judiciary.

