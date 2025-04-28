PSL 2025: Faheem Ashraf Steals The Show As Quetta Beat Peshawar

Faheem Ashraf revealed the secret to his fantastic performance as his stunning spell of 5-33 spearheaded Quetta Gladiators' massive 64-run win over Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday night. It him took just 20 balls to bag his second T20 five-for.

Saud Shakeel-led Gladiators are now placed third on the points table with three wins in five games, including back-to-back triumphs at their home in Lahore.

Quetta's pace attack registered a clinical performance returning collective figures of 9-81 in 12.2 over as they defended the 178-run total after Zalmi chose to bowl first.

But it was Faheem was the star of the show.

"Pitch was totally different today, length ball was bouncing more than usual. This is not what we usually see in PSL across different pitches in Pakistan," he said.

"I'm always ready to bowl at any stage of the game and do my practice in a manner that readies me for the game situation. We were going for maximum total, didn't have a set target in mind."

Faheem, who also holds the record for the second-best bowling figures (6-19) in HBL PSL, drew the first blood for Gladiators as he removed Saim Ayub in the second over of the innings. His double strike in the eighth over to remove Mohammad Haris and Abdul Samad was vital in breaking the back of Zalmi batting line-up as they slipped to 50-5.

Zalmi skipper Babar Azam fell for a seven-ball 12 including a six and a four as Mohammad Amir pinned him leg-before in the third over. Mohammad Wasim Jnr castled Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the fifth over to add to Zalmi's woes.

No.5 batter Hussain Talat showed some resistance by hitting two sixes and four boundaries in his 34-ball 39-run outing but in vain as no other batter in his team batter crossed 20-run mark. Khurram Shahzad, who returned figures of 3-1-9-2, dismissed Mitchell Owen and Alzarri Joseph as Zalmi further slipped to 81-7.

The last three wickets managed to add 29 runs to Zalmi's 114-run total before player of the match Faheem capped off the innings by dismissing Luke Wood and Sufyan Moqim in 12th and 16th overs, respectively. Abrar Ahmed snared a solitary wicket in his three overs.

Earlier, Quetta's all top-five batters entered double figures and struck valuable 30s except no.3 Rilee Rossouw, who contributed with an 18-ball 27 including five fours. Openers Saud Shakeel (32, 26b, 5x4s) and Finn Allen (31, 16b, 4x4s, 2x6s) stitched a 46-run stand off 27 balls with the latter being the chief aggressor.

Saud and Rossouw shared a 45-run stand to take their team to 91-2 in 9.3 overs. No.4 batter Kusal Mendis (32, 27b, 5x4s) and Mark Chapman (33, 26b, 3x4s) steadied the innings with a 34-ball 29-run stand for the fourth wicket before the former fell with scorecard reading 144-4 in 17 overs.

Quetta added 34 runs in the last three overs to post a competitive total of 178-7 in 20 overs. Alzarri Jospeh was the pick of Zalmi bowlers as he dismissed three batters for 33 runs in four overs. Saim Ayub returned figures of 4-0-24-2 with the ball.

Peshawar Zalmi are now placed fifth on the table with only two wins from six games.