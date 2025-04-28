Kraken Offers US Securities Through Strategic Partnership With Alpaca

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kraken , one of the world's most trusted and longest-standing cryptocurrency platforms with more than 15 million global clients, now offers US securities to US-residing clients. By expanding their product offering, Kraken continues to bridge the gap between digital and traditional assets– furthering their position as an institutional grade, multi-asset-class trading platform.

Kraken has launched this new asset class through a strategic partnership with Alpaca – an API-first brokerage platform and self-clearing broker-dealer for stocks, ETFs, and options who serves hundreds of financial services and millions of brokerage accounts around the world.

Through this partnership, Kraken is offering its users access to a large and diverse investable asset universe, combining their best-in-class crypto platform of more than 300 digital assets and 6 different fiat currencies with over 11,000 stocks and ETFs. Kraken's recent acquisition of NinjaTrader, a futures trading platform, shows their commitment in providing more investment opportunities to their clients.

“We are excited to work with Alpaca to bring US equities to our clients,” said Nick LaMaina, Managing Director of Kraken.“This collaboration accelerates Kraken's vision of combining traditional and digital asset classes into one platform, enhancing the user experience of both new and sophisticated traders while maintaining the highest standards of trust and security.”

Alpaca's Broker API empowers global partners, like Kraken, with notional and fractional orders, low-latency trade execution, and its self-clearing platform to deliver equities trading commission-free.

“We're excited to congratulate Kraken on their incredible milestone to offer US securities. Their forward-thinking approach to combine multiple asset types into one consolidated platform shows how dedicated they remain to serving the needs of their global customer base, and we're thrilled to be a part of their journey,” said Yoshi Yokokawa, CEO & Co-Founder of Alpaca.

As Kraken looks ahead, they will continue to explore adding more traditional asset classes, like options, and how they can offer this around the world.

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a US-headquartered self-clearing broker-dealer and brokerage infrastructure for stocks, ETFs, options, and crypto– raising over USD170 million in funding. Alpaca is backed by top-tier investors globally, including Portage Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, Social Leverage, Horizons Ventures, Unbound, SBI Group, Derayah Financial, Elefund, and Y Combinator. For more information, please visit: alpaca

About Kraken

Kraken is one of the world's largest digital asset exchanges and the leader in euro volume and liquidity. Globally, Kraken's client base trades more than 300 digital assets and 6 different fiat currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Kraken was founded in 2011 and was one of the first exchanges to offer spot trading with margin, regulated derivatives and index services. Kraken is trusted by well over 15 million traders and institutions around the world and offers professional, round the clock online support. For more information, please visit

