Khost's Stray Dog Problem Fuels Rabies Fears

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of southeastern Khost province are increasingly concerned about a surge in incidents of dog bites with the onset of warmer weather, leading to a rise in rabies cases.

They fear if no preventive measures are taken, many more people could be bitten.

However, officials say vaccines are available, but a shortage of poisonous materials has hindered their efforts to eliminate stray dogs.

Haji Salem Zadran, 60-year-old elder man, whose eight-year-old granddaughter recently died after being bitten by a rabid dog, said:“My eight-year-old granddaughter was bitten by a rabid dog and died on the twelfth day. There were no vaccines available at the government hospital. I arranged three doses at a private clinic, but it was too late. The doctor said the virus had reached her brain very quickly.”

Speaking to Pajhwok Afghan News, he urged government officials to not only ensure vaccination but also to eliminate stray dogs promptly in both urban and rural areas, as rabid dog bite cases have increased across the province.

Other residents of the province also stressed that, with the weather getting hotter by passing each day, officials, particularly the Department of Public Health, should launch public awareness campaigns to educate people on protection against rabid dogs.

Wazir Padsha, an inhabitant of the province, told Pajhwok:“Before we may lose another person, child or youth, we must collectively take strong action.”

Shoaib, another resident, said:“As this is the season when raid dogs increase, people must report any suspected dogs to the relevant authorities to prevent further incidents.”

Meanwhile, Khost public health officials said that compared to last year, there has been a decrease in rabid dog bite cases in the province.

Dr Sher Agha Zadran, deputy head of the Department of Public Health in Khost, told Pajhwok that the main challenge they face is the shortage of poisonous powder used to eliminate rabid and stray dogs.

He said:“We have made preparations for treatment, and we have sufficient supplies, including vaccines against rabies available in the civil hospital and district clinics. As the weather becomes warmer, these cases are likely to increase further, but efforts will be made to control the situation.”

According to Dr Zadran, over 1,300 cases of rabid dog bites were recorded in Khost last year, while 221 cases have been registered during the past three months of the current year.

kk/ma