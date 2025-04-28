Recall Masters Celebrates A Decade Of Vehicle Safety By Exhibiting At NAFA Fleet Management Association Event

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recall Masters Exhibits at the NAFA Institute & Expo Tradeshow, the Nation's Premier Gathering for Fleet Professionals

- Dean Ricciardulli, Senior Director of Enterprise and OEM Relations

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recall Masters , the industry's leading provider of automotive recall management and retention solutions, announced it will be exhibiting at the 2025 NAFA Institute & Expo event in Long Beach, CA on April 28 – 30, 2025. The event, sponsored by the NAFA Fleet Management Association, will bring to Southern California those who manage the vehicular fleet and mobility responsibilities for their employers. This will be the first time Recall Masters will be exhibiting.

“The team at Recall Masters is so thrilled to be at this prestigious event,” said Dean Ricciardulli, Senior Director of Enterprise and OEM Relations for Recall Masters.“While we are most known for our work with dealerships and manufacturers, our Enterprise Services division has built very strong partnerships with organizations looking to integrate our proprietary recall data into their platforms. When you get your arms around the number of companies who are responsible for driver and passenger safety – from rental car agencies to local municipalities – this NAFA event is the ideal way for us to recruit partners and business who share in that same commitment to vehicle safety.”

Recall Masters (Booth #959) will be just one of the many exhibitors featuring emerging trends and developments that can impact fleet operations. NAFA members are more than 2,000 individual fleet manager members who come from corporations, public safety (law enforcement, fire departments), education (universities and K-12 school systems), governments agencies (federal, state, municipal, provincial), utilities, and any other entity that uses vehicles in its normal conduct of business or needs to move people or goods from one place to another.

Since the inception of Recall Masters ten years ago, the data, technology and communications company has pioneered recall management for the automotive industry. As other platform developers sought a way to integrate recall data in vehicle management solutions, Recall Masters created an Application Programming Interface (API) solution that connects enterprise partners to a proprietary database of more than 23,500 NTHSA and OEM voluntary recalls. Today, the company integrates its data to safeguard millions of US-based vehicles from manufacturing defects that present a risk to drivers, passengers and others who share the roads.

About Recall Masters

Recall Masters develops solutions that enable fleet managers and other organizations to manage vehicles affected by a dangerous recall. Just one recalled vehicle in your fleet could put you out of business, place your drivers at risk, harm your brand reputation, cost you millions in a lawsuit, and create a dangerous situation for others sharing the road. Proactive recall management is the only solution. Recall Masters is a privately held company based in Laguna Hills, CA. To learn more about Recall Masters and comprehensive recall management, please call 888.651.4480, email ... or visit .

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the world's largest membership association for individuals who manage the vehicular fleet and mobility responsibilities for their employers. NAFA propels the fleet and mobility profession through its world-class certification, education, advocacy, and connections. It is an essential element of success for individuals involved in the profession. ( ).

