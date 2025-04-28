Inventhelp Inventors Develop Multi-Functional Safety Bracelet Solution (BKC-490)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a GPS tracking and alert product to assist a parent or guardian in monitoring the location of a child or other person in need of supervisory care," said one of two inventors, from North Waltham, Mass., "so we invented THE GUARDIAN BRACELET. Our design provides added protection for children and peace of mind for parents."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for a parent or guardian to monitor the location and relative safety of a child or other person in various everyday situations. In doing so, it helps prevent a person from wandering off and becoming lost. As a result, it increases safety. The invention features a comfortable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for parents, guardians, and children or other persons in need of supervisory care. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-490, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

