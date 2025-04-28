Riding The Wave Of Automation: Global Machine Tending Robots Market Projected To Surge To $25.59 Billion By 2034

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Tending Robots Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product Type, Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global machine tending robots market, valued at $9.87 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $25.59 billion by 2034, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 9.99% during the forecast period 2024-2034. One of the primary drivers for the growth of the machine tending robots market is the increasing demand for automation to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs in manufacturing processes.

This trend is further supported by the need for enhanced precision and reliability in repetitive tasks. Companies are investing in advanced robotic technologies to address labor shortages and streamline production workflows, which in turn fuels market expansion. Additionally, advancements in sensor and control technologies enable more sophisticated and adaptable machine tending solutions.

Machine tending robots have been revolutionizing manufacturing processes by automating repetitive tasks and enhancing operational efficiency. The market encompasses diverse robot types, including articulated robots known for their flexibility and multi-axis capabilities, Cartesian robots offering precision through linear motion, SCARA robots providing high-speed assembly solutions, and delta robots prized for their rapid pick-and-place operations. Additionally, other specialized robotic systems contribute to the versatility of machine tending applications, catering to unique industrial needs.

This comprehensive range of robot types enables manufacturers to optimize production workflows and improve product quality across various sectors. By integrating these advanced robotic solutions, companies can achieve enhanced operational performance, reduced labor costs, and improved workplace safety. The strategic deployment of articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, delta, and other robotic systems is thus pivotal in driving efficiency and fostering innovation in modern manufacturing environments.

CNC Machine Tending Segment to Dominate the Global Machine Tending Robots Market (by Application)

During the forecast period 2024-2034, the CNC machine tending segment is expected to be the leading application in the machine tending robots market, primarily due to its critical role in achieving high precision and operational efficiency in manufacturing processes. The integration of advanced automation with CNC operations enables significant improvements in throughput and product quality while reducing labor costs and human error. This segment's ability to handle complex machining tasks reliably and its adaptability to evolving industrial standards further solidify its position as a key driver of market growth.

Recent Developments in the Global Machine Tending Robots Market



In May 2024, ABB rolled out a novel machine tending cell that streamlines automation while alleviating labor shortages. The system employs advanced robotics to boost operational efficiency and minimize manual intervention in manufacturing processes.

In March 2025, Vention launched its innovative click-and-customize robotic work cells for both machine tending and welding applications. This solution is designed for rapid deployment, effectively addressing manufacturing labor challenges through enhanced automation. In August 2024, Hurco revealed a strategic partnership with Kawasaki Robotics to offer comprehensive, industrial-grade robotic machine tending solutions. The collaboration is focused on optimizing manufacturing automation and mitigating the impact of workforce shortages.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Market Drivers: Labor Shortages and Cost Pressures

The growing shortage of skilled labor, combined with rising labor costs, is one of the primary drivers of machine tending robot adoption across manufacturing industries. Companies face significant challenges in hiring and retaining workers for repetitive and labor-intensive tasks such as loading and unloading machines, particularly for third shifts or remote locations. The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements further emphasized the need for automation.

Market Challenges: High Initial Investment and ROI Concerns

The initial cost of purchasing and integrating machine tending robots remains a significant barrier for many companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The expense includes the robot itself and end-of-arm tooling, safety equipment, integration costs, and engineering time. In a 2022 global survey, 71% of manufacturers identified the cost of robotic hardware as a primary hurdle to adoption.

Market Opportunities: Untapped Industries and SMEs

The market for machine tending robots has significant growth potential in untapped industries and smaller businesses that have historically been slow to adopt automation. Sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and consumer goods packaging have been seeing increasing demand for automation due to rising labor costs, hygiene requirements, and the need for traceability. Additionally, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been increasingly embracing automation, especially with the advent of affordable, pre-engineered robotic solutions.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies profiled in the machine tending robots market have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and through an analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, application, and market penetration. The machine tending robots market has been characterized by the presence of companies developing advanced automation solutions and integrated robotics systems. This competitive landscape is marked by rapid technological innovation and strategic investments aimed at enhancing manufacturing productivity and operational efficiency.

Key Players Include:



Bastian Solutions

Alfa Robot

Universal Robots

Staubli International

Reis Robotics

Seiko Epson Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Madox Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Robotiq Inc.

Key Attributes:

