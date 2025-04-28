Daikin's Gift To Children For April 23Rd: New Clean Air Classrooms

With over 100 years of experience, Daikin is one of the world's leading brands in the HVAC industry, standing out not only with its innovative products but also with its socially impactful projects. The "Clean Air Ambassadors" project, aimed at promoting clean air and environmental awareness, has reached more children every year. The clean air classrooms opened in various village schools across Türkiye provide children with healthier, more comfortable learning environments while raising their awareness about the importance of clean air.

Raising the Environmental Protectors of the Future

As part of this social responsibility project, Daikin has opened eight more Clean Air Classrooms in Şanlıurfa, Mardin, Adıyaman, and Istanbul, bringing the total number of schools to 29 and the number of Clean Air Ambassadors to over 2,275. With these new classrooms, the project's reach has expanded even further, and the brand now aims to reach 3,000 children by the end of 2025.

In the newly opened Clean Air Classrooms, students receive presentations about the importance of clean air and enjoy fun activities like magic shows.

Daikin Will Continue Launching Projects that Touch Children's Lives

Highlighting Daikin's commitment to the project, Corporate Communications Manager Hülya Dinçer stated:“At Daikin, we attach great importance to participating in projects that add value to society and strive to make a difference wherever we can. 'Clean Air Ambassadors' is one of our most cherished projects aimed at creating a social impact. Clean air is a basic human right and one of the building blocks of life are delighted to contribute to the healthy learning environment of our children through this project."

Dinçer added:“This year, by opening 8 new Clean Air Classrooms, we have raised a total of 2,275 children as Clean Air Ambassadors and helped them become more environmentally conscious. We believe that raising children with this awareness will create long-term positive change. In the coming period, we will continue to expand our project, reach even more children, and make clean air a right accessible to all."

She also noted that the social contribution made through the project has been recognized with an award: "Our 'Clean Air Ambassadors' project received first place in the 'Projects Adding Value to Society – Children' category at the Social Benefit Awards. This award inspires us to reach even more children.” Through its dedicated website , Daikin continues to raise awareness by offering educational videos and interactive tasks to even more children. The company remains committed to adding new Clean Air Classrooms and spreading clean air awareness in the future.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022